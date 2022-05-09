Report: USMNT to call up newcomers for pre-World Cup camp

With key injuries piling up, the US men's national team could have some surprises in store just over two weeks from now when they announce their roster ahead of the June international window.

Head coach Gregg Berhalter is set to reveal his squad on Monday, May 25 for the upcoming training camp and four-game slate that could prove beneficial for players on the outside looking in with time running out to impress before this year's World Cup.

According to Fox Soccer Insider Doug McIntyre, Berhalter may call up "newcomers" due to the question marks surrounding the health of some of his starters.

"Some injuries to some regulars - Weston McKennie, Giovanni Reyna, Sergiño Dest, Chris Richards and yesterday Miles Robinson - opening the door to some newcomers, guys that weren't involved in qualifying," McIntyre said, while also hinting at who could potentially get a shot.