Report: USMNT to call up newcomers for pre-World Cup camp

With key injuries piling up, the US men's national team could have some surprises in store just over two weeks from now when they announce their roster ahead of the June international window.
Head coach Gregg Berhalter is set to reveal his squad on Monday, May 25 for the upcoming training camp and four-game slate that could prove beneficial for players on the outside looking in with time running out to impress before this year's World Cup.
According to Fox Soccer Insider Doug McIntyre, Berhalter may call up "newcomers" due to the question marks surrounding the health of some of his starters.
"Some injuries to some regulars - Weston McKennie, Giovanni Reyna, Sergiño Dest, Chris Richards and yesterday Miles Robinson - opening the door to some newcomers, guys that weren't involved in qualifying," McIntyre said, while also hinting at who could potentially get a shot.
"Cameron Carter-Vickers, who's coming off a great season in Scotland with Celtic, would be involved, Haji Wright, who's a striker who's been scoring goals in Turkey, will be there also. It's possible that Miles Robinson's injury opens the door for John Brooks to come back in, but I don't think it's overly likely. I think the idea is to get a look at some different center backs, including Cameron Carter-Vickers - not just in training, but in the four games next month as well."
The USMNT will get down to business for a pre-World Cup training camp next month while playing a pair of international friendlies - against Morocco on June 1 and Uruguay four days later - before taking on Grenada (June 10) and El Salvador (June 14) in the CONCACAF Nations League.
Berhalter and company will meet up for one last camp in September before traveling to Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in November.