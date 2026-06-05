USMNT seek confidence boost vs. World Cup contenders Germany

Whatever your views about the US men’s national team and their prospects at the 2026 FIFA World Cup , one thing is clear.

“If you were to list the three to five most powerful teams in this World Cup, Germany is certainly one of them,” he added in Spanish. “It’s like a preview of a World Cup final.”

“Germany always was there, similar to Argentina, Brazil, France, Italy, England, Spain. It is the adrenaline that you want.

"Tomorrow is going to be a great opportunity to challenge and to play, compete against one of the best – not only today, if not in the history of football,” said USMNT head coach Mauricio Pochettino in his matchday-1 press conference on Friday morning.

On Saturday afternoon, the Yanks will face four-time world champions Germany in Chicago for their send-off match at a sold-out Soldier Field (2:30 pm ET | TBS, HBO Max, Peacock, Telemundo, Universo).

U.S. Soccer didn’t take the easy route with their final friendly before this summer's tournament, which they’ll begin June 12 against Paraguay in Southern California.

“I believe Germany is a serious contender to win the World Cup, so this is an incredible source of motivation.”

"That’s based not only on their style of play and collective strength but also on the individual quality of their players; they compete in the world's top leagues. Plus, they have a great coach in Julian [Nagelsmann], whom I know well.

“A match that is truly exciting to play,” he added. “For us as a coaching staff, it’s the kind of game that really inspires us because we’re facing one of the best national teams in the world, a team with a genuine chance to contend for the championship title.

Last weekend’s 3-2 win over Senegal , the de facto champions of Africa, was an encouraging performance against a highly talented adversary. Yet Die Mannschaft (‘The Team’), currently 10th in the FIFA World Rankings and stacked deep with world-class talent at every position, will be “a completely different type of opponent,” Pochettino emphasized.

It’s just about the most rugged fixture imaginable at this stage, a proving ground against a member of the global soccer elite the USMNT aspire to someday join.

No choice but to make 'em believe. Narrated by Chicago's very own, @Candace_Parker . pic.twitter.com/IHaBh5zq09

Richards update

Friday’s biggest news item: Official confirmation from ‘Poch’ that center back Chris Richards remains unavailable as he continues to rehab an ankle injury sustained in the latter stages of his club season with Crystal Palace.

If Saturday's friendly was the World Cup final, the coach noted, Richards might be ruled fit enough to play. But in the meantime, the medical staff has recommended caution.

“We thought he might be available against Senegal, but the timelines kept dragging out. It’s frustrating. I’m not happy about it because we know Chris is a key player; everyone knows that,” said Pochettino in Spanish, lamenting “a lack of clarity” in the information provided to his staff by their Crystal Palace counterparts.

“We kept hoping Chris would be ready, but as you say, we end up with a player who hasn't been competing, and then we have to decide if he’s fit enough to play – and there isn't much time during the World Cup.”