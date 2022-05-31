USMNT's Matt Turner to play one more game in New England before Arsenal move

By “this,” Turner means his whole unlikely adventure with soccer, the sport he picked up very late in his adolescence by modern standards, only to turn out to be quite good at it. And even though staying with the New England Revolution might possibly give him an inside track in the competition with Zack Steffen and Ethan Horvath for the national team’s starting job, he sounds certain that this is the time to leap into the English Premier League.

“So it’s hard for me to swallow all the things that people say from time to time. I’m going to go out there, I’m going to put my best foot forward. I think it’s definitely a step up for me, and I’m going to take this as far as I can do it.”

“Those same people are probably the ones that were saying that because I play in MLS, I don’t deserve to play for the national team,” Turner told reporters at a media availability in downtown Cincinnati on Monday before the USMNT’s first match of their portentous June camp, against Morocco on Wednesday.

He knows how difficult it will be to earn playing time at mighty Arsenal, how difficult a transfer overseas can be. He’s heard the concerns among US men’s national team fans and pundits that he and two of his fellow goalkeepers are staring at limited minutes in the run-up to the World Cup in Qatar.

“Well, I've been playing pretty well in MLS for the better part of three years now. And given the environment of transfers for goalkeepers in particular, this is the first real interest, first real offer that I've had,” the New Jersey native explained. “And I've been trying to make things happen for quite some time. So it seemed like the right time for me.

“Being a week in, week out starter in MLS didn't guarantee me to be a starter here for the national team, and going to the World Cup, I obviously want to play games. So I need to shake things up in my club career and I think this is a positive step forward, for me in the long term and in the immediate future.”

Turner says he’ll play one more match for the Revs after this international window, then jet across the Atlantic on June 21 to begin his Arsenal career in earnest. His wife Ashley, who is pregnant with their first child, is already en route to London to dive into the relocation process while Matt is with the national team.

“I still have a little business to take care of over in Foxborough, one more game,” said Turner. “I’m hoping that it'll be a nice little send-off and I can say bye to the fans and people that are so close to my heart, that really welcomed me to the area. It's pretty emotional, though, overall, with everything because it's where I first became a professional.