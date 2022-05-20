World Cup-bound USMNT name 27-player roster for June friendlies, Nations League games

US men's national team head coach Gregg Berhalter has named a 27-man, first-choice-heavy roster for their upcoming Concacaf Nations League games and friendlies, the federation announced Friday.

The June international window starts the Yanks' journey toward defending their Nations League title and qualifying for the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup. But more importantly, it continues their preparations for the Qatar 2022 World Cup in November after finishing third in Concacaf's qualification process and being drawn into Group B.

The friendlies come against two fellow World Cup-bound countries in Morocco (June 1 at FC Cincinnati's TQL Stadium) and Uruguay (June 5 at Sporting Kansas City's Children's Mercy Park). Their Group D games in Nations League arrive June 10 vs. Grenada at Austin FC's Q2 Stadium and June 14 in El Salvador.

“We are excited to get the group back together as we prepare to compete against two fellow World Cup participants and begin the defense of our Concacaf Nations League title,” Berhalter said in a release. “With the World Cup six months away, we aim to maximize these opportunities and continue to progress as a team. We are looking forward to experiencing the incredible support of our home fans for the last time before we represent them in Qatar in November.”

Berhalter's team features 10 MLS-based players, including CF Montréal midfielder Djordje Mihailovic and two apiece from FC Dallas and Seattle Sounders FC. Bayern Munich midfielder Malik Tillman is filing a change of association from Germany, while Celtic center back Cameron Carter-Vickers and Antalyaspor forward Haji Wright are back in the mix.

Some notable, injury-forced absences are FC Barcelona fullback Sergino Dest, Bayern Munich center back Chris Richards and Borussia Dortmund midfielder Giovanni Reyna. Atlanta United center back Miles Robinson (Achilles tendon) is out long-term, while Augsburg forward Ricard Pepi is being given a break.