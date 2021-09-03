USMNT player ratings: Gio Reyna, Tyler Adams show promise in WCQ draw at El Salvador

By Jonathan Sigal @JonathanSigal

A point's a point, though the US men's national team certainly had a few aerial chances to start their Octagonal path with a road win Thursday night at Estadio Cuscatlán in San Salvador.

Instead, head coach Gregg Berhalter's side had to settle for a 0-0 draw against El Salvador during the first of three games during a seven-day window.

Across the lineup, here's how an altogether young USMNT fared after this summer's two trophies quickly go into the rearview.

United States Men's National Team Player Ratings

6.0
NE_Matt_Turner_HEA
Matt Turner
Goalkeeper · USA

Would Turner have started if Zack Steffen didn’t face an untimely bout of back spasms? Hypothetical aside, the New England Revolution netminder made a strong save in the 57th minute, getting low to his left to deny an Eriq Zavaleta corner-kick header.

4.0
USMNTJD090319280
Sergino Dest
Left back · USA

Dest’s strength is getting forward in the attack, not being forced to defend in 1-v-1 situations. Taken off in the 63rd minute, it was clear he never quite felt comfortable as El Salvador targeted his side.

6.0
Tim Ream headshot
Tim Ream
Center back · USA

Ream was a surprise inclusion in the starting XI, with the 33-year-old’s appearance drawing ire from some among the USMNT fanbase. The Fulham FC center back was solid, though, helping pitch a shutout on the road in tough conditions.

6.5
ATL_Miles_Robinson_HEA
Miles Robinson
Center back · USA

Aside from missing a promising first-half header, it’s hard to critique Robinson’s night. The Atlanta United center back looked incredibly comfortable, even if El Salvador didn’t ask too many questions of him.

6.0
DeAndre Yedlin
DeAndre Yedlin
Right back · USA

Front to back, a dependable night from the Galtassary right back. He’s now trending toward 70 caps and relied upon that experience as the USMNT trotted out their fourth-youngest WCQ lineup in the modern era.

6.5
ADAMS_PORTRAIT_004.png
Tyler Adams
Midfielder · USA

Sporting the captain’s armband, Adams showed that he’s ready for the pressure that comes with that honor. Was the former New York Red Bulls homegrown a dominant game-changer? No, but nobody on the USMNT was as they secured a road point that’ll carry long-term importance. And Adams provided cover every time when needed.

6.0
weston
Weston McKennie
Midfielder · USA

McKennie’s header in the 72nd minute … that was the chance. The FC Dallas youth product couldn’t steer it past the Honduran goalkeeper, punctuating his otherwise influential night.

5.5
aaronson-hi.png
Brenden Aaronson
Midfielder · USA

Aaronson found promising spots and produced the industrious two-way work he’s known for. Yet the former Philadelphia Union homegrown lacked the spark on an occasion where the USMNT needed it.

5.0
Konrad De la Fuente
Konrad De la Fuente
Forward · USA

With Christian Pulisic and Tim Weah out, the USMNT went down their depth chart at winger. In stepped Konrad with some solid Ligue 1 form, though he was more flash than finesse in the final third.

4.5
USMNTU23DAM032119325 (1)
Josh Sargent
Forward · USA

Sargent, during his hour-plus, was at the heart of nearly every promising USMNT move. But he couldn’t land any of his four shots on target, and you only get so many quality chances during a road qualifier.

6.5
USMNTU17RKM042619109
Giovanni Reyna
Forward · USA

Reyna on the dribble was a constant threat. Not every daring run came off, but it always felt like the former New York City FC academy player had a chance on the horizon.

5.5
Gregg Berhalter

It’s a fine result for the USMNT, one where things never got too nervy at the back for Berhalter’s group. They’ll take the road point, but some questions are going to be asked about why they weren't more threatening going forward and couldn’t steal three road points to set the Octagonal’s tone.

Substitutes

5.0
USMNTU23DAM032119102
Antonee Robinson
Left back · USA

There was nothing overtly negative about Robinson's play. Most importantly, he cooled the USMNT's temperature on the left when replacing Dest past the hour mark.

5.5
COL_Kellyn_Acosta
Kellyn Acosta
Midfielder · USA

Acosta's almost like a utility infielder, capable of donning multiple roles for the USMNT. His contributions at center-mid and right back were important, and that might be underselling it.

6.0
aiebatcheu-v0
Jordan Siebatcheu
Forward · USA

There was a directness and threatening nature when Pefok came off the bench. At times, it seemed like he might conjure up a late winner like he did against Honduras in the Concacaf Nations League Semifinal.

5.0
John_Keatley_Sounders_4918_1-480.png
Cristian Roldan
Midfielder · USA

A 10-plus minute cameo where Roldan didn't get all that involved. The highlight was when the Seattle Sounders midfielder dueled with his younger brother and club teammate, Alex, now wearing El Salvador's colors.

5.0
LA_Sebatian_Lletget_HEA_17
Sebastian Lletget
Midfielder · USA

Just like Roldan, a late substitute appearance for Lletget. The LA Galaxy man is a trusted part of Gregg Berhalter's plans and did nothing to dispel that notion.

Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers US Men's National Team

USMNT player ratings: Gio Reyna, Tyler Adams show promise in WCQ draw at El Salvador
Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers
Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers

USMNT player ratings: Gio Reyna, Tyler Adams show promise in WCQ draw at El Salvador
