USMNT Player Ratings: Ferreira & Mihailovic dominate Gold Cup for second-straight match

Three goals in the first 45 minutes. Six in his last two games. The first USMNT player with hat tricks in back-to-back appearances. So what if it's not elite competition? You can only play the team in front of you. Plenty of players in the history of the USMNT have played these teams. Almost none have scored at the rate the FC Dallas attacker is doing. At some point, you just have to sit back and enjoy it.