USMNT midfielder Eryk Williamson could make Portland Timbers return vs. Orlando City

"Eryk had a good match with [MLS NEXT Pro side] T2," Savarese said. "Of course it's still a process for him to continue to get better. But what we could see is the possibility of Eryk being a part of this game and when I say that, it's being on the bench."

The University of Maryland product does a little bit of everything for Portland, with Savarese citing his creative passing ability, on-ball skills and defensive work rate as strengths. In the meantime, Portland's midfield has been led by David Ayala, Diego Chara and Cristhian Paredes.

"We know that Eryk is a very important component of this team," Savarese said. "I think we have seen his growth in the club. He was playing a lot of minutes in 2020, 2021 until he got injured. And now, he has recovered a lot faster than we expected and now he's looking more comfortable in training. We always have to be careful when someone gets that type of injury, how they're going to come back, what will be the process of them being able to step on the field.