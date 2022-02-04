Eryk Williamson eyes USMNT return on road back for Portland Timbers

To get back in that conversation, Williamson is focused on playing an important role for Portland in 2022. From afar, Williamson had to watch them host MLS Cup 2021 and fall to New York City FC on penalty kicks – an experience he said made him want to train even harder.

Now he’s confident that a full recovery is within reach, even targeting Portland’s Feb. 26 opener against the New England Revolution . That may be too soon, but he remains eager.

“It's going to take time,” Williamson said. “I get impatient at times, but my goal is to maybe be available for that first game. Hopefully two or three games after that, it's maybe a start, 45 minutes or something. It's just what I'm really pushing for. I don't want to push it to the point where it can harm myself, but at the same time it's gives and takes”