What Eryk Williamson's injury means for him, Portland and the USMNT

For the Portland Timbers, the symmetry only made the outcome more agonizing.

Nearly a year apart to the day, against the same opponent on the same field, the Timbers watched on helplessly as a key player went down in agony clutching their knee after a non-contact injury.

Just as in the first scenario, the nightmare was soon confirmed: US men's national team midfielder Eryk Williamson suffered a torn ACL against the Seattle Sounders at Lumen Field on Sunday night, a year on from Sebastian Blanco experiencing the same cruel fate. Sunday also happened to mark just Blanco's second start since his injury.

“It happened to Eryk the same way it happened to Seba," head coach Gio Savarese told media on a virtual press conference. His voice somber, shaking his head at the mention of the injury. "It was really deja vu."

It's been blow after blow for the Timbers this year, with an overwhelming number of key players missing time due to injury. Blanco and fellow Designated Player Jaroslaw Niezgoda came into the season injured, with Niezgoda yet to make his first start. There was a period in which the club had to sign goalkeeper Logan Ketterer on an emergency loan as all three senior stoppers were injured. Diego Chara and Larrys Mabiala missed a handful of games with injuries. Yimmi Chara and Felipe Mora missed time due to national team duty. Andy Polo and Ish Jome are out for the season. Williamson previously missed time, ditto for Jeremy Ebobisse (before he was traded to San Jose).

Just as they hoped they were nearing full-strength — well, something resembling full-strength after their nightmarish injury record in 2021 — Williamson goes down for the season. A brutal end to a fantastic 18-month stretch in which Williamson went from little-used Timbers depth piece to an integral starter on a playoff team and starting the Gold Cup final with the USMNT.