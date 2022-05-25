USMNT mailbag: Pulisic's future, Pomykal's case, Waldo kits & more

For context: The USMNT have two friendlies in the first week of June (they’re hosting Morocco and Uruguay), then two Nations League matches in the month’s second week (hosting Grenada, then at El Salvador). Gregg Berhalter has called up a 27-man roster composed of most of his healthy first-teamers, along with an assortment of new faces who are getting a late chance to squeeze into the group.

It’s been a while since we did a mailbag of any sort, and a very long while since we did a US men’s national team mailbag. With the Nations League coming up, seems like now’s a good time, right?

It’s got to be both. The point of calling in guys like Haji Wright, Djordje Mihailovic, Cameron Carter-Vickers and even young Malik Tillman isn’t just to see how good they are; it’s to see how good they are in partnership with the wingers, or the other center back, or the other central midfielders; it’s to see if they understand how to leverage their own tools within the context of the overall system that Berhalter’s built, and are able to use that to make the team better.

You don’t get to see that if you don’t play these guys with the starters for a good chunk of the time, and you don’t get to see that if you don’t play them significant minutes. They should do both in this camp, and they should do both within the structure of what the USMNT have built over the past three years.

Otherwise, what's the point? Tinkering just to throw new faces out there into new spots in order to see how they react when they’re uncomfortable is Jurgen Klinsmann-style stuff – remember Gyasi Zardes as a shuttler, or Daniel Williams at right wingback, or Alejandro Bedoya at d-mid? – that ultimately teaches you nothing and leads to wasted minutes and wasted camps. Right now, there are literally zero teams in the world that can afford to waste a camp.

Luckily, Berhalter is super thoughtful and introspective about how he builds rosters and uses players. I don’t always agree with his talent assessments (we’ll get into that in a minute here), but I don’t think we’ll see Carter-Vickers at left back or Wright as a winger. I think we’ll see them in the spots where they’ve played so well for their clubs, and I think we’ll see them within the context of playing alongside a fair selection of regulars.

Understand that might not mean Wright plays every second (Jesus Ferreira needs reps, too, and I wouldn’t hate seeing Tim Weah at center forward in this camp). Understand, too, that it won’t be Pulisic – No. 9 – Weah up top across the front line in every match; there will be some serious rotation.