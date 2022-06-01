Sources: Real Salt Lake sign El Paso's Diego Luna as U22 Initiative player

Real Salt Lake have acquired US youth international attacking midfielder Diego Luna from USL Championship side El Paso Locomotive, sources tell MLSsoccer.com. Luna will occupy a U22 Initiative slot.
The deal will go through immediately, as Luna's International Transfer Certificate is already registered in the United States with El Paso. Therefore, RSL don't need to wait until the Secondary Transfer Window opens on July 7. RSL's next match is Saturday against Vancouver Whitecaps FC and Luna is expected to be eligible for selection.
Luna, 18, is highly-rated and already has 13 goals and nine assists in 43 appearances with El Paso in the USL Championship. He is the current league leader in American Soccer Analysis' Goals Added (g+) advanced metric.
A number of European teams have hoped to sign Luna, but he opted for RSL given the club's development pipeline and their connections to European clubs for any future move, per sources. New owner David Blitzer is a shareholder in numerous clubs in Europe, including Augsburg in Germany, Crystal Palace in England and more.
A US youth international most recently with the U-20 side in March, Luna is also eligible for the Mexican national team. He is a product of the Barca Residency Academy before joining El Paso and also spent time in the San Jose Earthquakes Academy.
Luna is RSL's first U22 Initiative signing this year, with up to two more spots open, pending what they do with their third Designated Player spot this summer.
Real Salt Lake have enjoyed a fast start this season despite a number of injuries and late-arriving offseason additions. They're third in the Western Conference table with 25 points after 14 matches (7W-3L-4D).