Sources: Real Salt Lake sign El Paso's Diego Luna as U22 Initiative player

Real Salt Lake have acquired US youth international attacking midfielder Diego Luna from USL Championship side El Paso Locomotive, sources tell MLSsoccer.com. Luna will occupy a U22 Initiative slot.

The deal will go through immediately, as Luna's International Transfer Certificate is already registered in the United States with El Paso. Therefore, RSL don't need to wait until the Secondary Transfer Window opens on July 7. RSL's next match is Saturday against Vancouver Whitecaps FC and Luna is expected to be eligible for selection.

Luna, 18, is highly-rated and already has 13 goals and nine assists in 43 appearances with El Paso in the USL Championship. He is the current league leader in American Soccer Analysis' Goals Added (g+) advanced metric.