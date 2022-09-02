USMNT: Gregg Berhalter issues striker warning for pre-World Cup window

Countries can bring up to 26 players to the World Cup in Qatar instead of the typical 23, possibly allowing another striker to earn a spot. But even then, three or four strikers is likely the maximum, especially when weighing the wingers Berhalter typically calls in.

Not everybody will end up happy, the former Columbus Crew head coach said, when decision time arrives. That won't necessarily be the end verdict on their international career, though.

"There's gonna be very difficult decisions that are made, there's gonna be very disappointed guys," he added. "And the only thing I can say is that it's not the end. I remember Steve Sampson called me and told me that I was going to be an alternate for the 1998 team. I thought my whole world was ending, and then I ended up in two more World Cups. It's not the end."