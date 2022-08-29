Vazquez, Sargent & more: USMNT strikers heat up before World Cup

When Sargent disappeared from the national team for most of World Cup qualifying, Berhalter made pretty clear it was because he was usually playing out of position (on the wing) for a bad team, and thus neither scoring regularly nor showcasing the skill set he wants from the frontrunners in his system. Now Sargent is doing all those things at a high level – even if England's Championship is not the Premier League – so we’re thinking he’s got a very, very good shot at a September call-up.