USMNT Gold Cup roster: Which MLS players should make the cut?

If you’ve been paying attention at all, you probably know the US men’s national team steered straight out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and directly into the doldrums.

Rather than spinning the momentum of that Round-of-16 run into something sustainable, it’s been more of a one-step-forward, two-steps-back kind of vibe. Or maybe even three or four steps back, to be honest.

The past year in particular has been unkind to a program that was supposed to be entering its golden age. After all, more of the US roster was playing in Europe than ever before, right? So this would be the best version of the US yet, right?

Wrong. This golden generation got grouped at last summer’s Copa América in pretty feeble (and petulant) fashion, a failure that cost head coach Gregg Berhalter his job and the overall program a decent chunk of its goodwill. Some of that goodwill was subsequently reclaimed with the hire of Mauricio Pochettino, and the ensuing breathless media blitz. But the on-field product has not matched the hype, and they have slowly been giving that goodwill right back with a series of disappointing results and some concerning performances.

There was the 2-0 loss to a rotated Mexico squad during Pochettino’s second game in charge, which was the first loss against El Tri in years.

There was the defensively frail aggregate win over Jamaica in the Nations League quarterfinals, which exposed the weak underbelly (central defense) of the program.

That issue came home to roost four months later when the US logged back-to-back, tissue-soft losses: 1-0 to Panama in the Nations League semifinals and 2-1 to Canada in the third-place game.

Over the past 12 months, the US are just 6W-7L-2D with a +1 goal differential. The results under Berhalter in his final year were bad; the results under Pochettino thus far have been worse.

Here’s the silver lining: When you’re performing that poorly, it opens up chances for other guys in the player pool. And one of the things we’ve seen over the past couple of camps is that Pochettino is not afraid to bench – or outright drop – holdovers who aren’t pulling their weight. He's willing to integrate new players who had previously struggled to get a look.

That, obviously, includes players from MLS. A few made loud statements in those two camps (none louder than RSL’s Diego Luna), and more are attempting to push their way into the picture via their club form this year.

Many are on the 60-man preliminary Gold Cup roster Pochettino submitted this week. Some of them have earned, I think, a chance to help get the US out of those doldrums and into fair winds.