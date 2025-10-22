St. Louis CITY retain João Klauss: Year-end roster decisions

St. Louis CITY SC announced year-end roster decisions on Tuesday, highlighted by exercising their contract option on João Klauss .

The Brazilian striker has scored a club-record 27 goals in 85 appearances (all competitions), starting with St. Louis' historic expansion season in 2023. He's occupied a Designated Player roster spot.

Elsewhere, St. Louis are in discussions with defenders Henry Kessler and Josh Yaro about returning after declining their 2026 contract options. The same applies to midfielder Conrad Wallem (SK Slavia Prague) and defender Devin Padelford (Minnesota United FC), who were on loan through 2025.

Beyond roster-specific decisions, a massive offseason awaits St. Louis. They're set to name a new head coach and chief soccer officer, setting the stage for the club's next era.

In 2025, St. Louis finished 13th in the Western Conference (32 points) and missed the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for a second straight year.

Contract options exercised (7)

Chris Durkin (M)

Sang Bin Jeong (F)

João Klauss (F)

Brendan McSorley (F)

Christian Olivares (GK)

Jaziel Orozco (D)

Miguel Perez (M)

Contract options declined (4)

Rasmus Alm (M)

Alfredo Morales (M)

Akil Watts (M)

Michael Wentzel (D)

In discussions (3)

Henry Kessler (D)

Josh Yaro (D)

Ben Lundt (GK)

Decisions pending (3)

Seth Antwi (M)

Jayden Reid (D)

Joey Zalinsky (D)

Out of contract (1)

Selmir Pidro (D)

Loans expired (2)