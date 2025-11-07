USMNT camp: Mauricio Pochettino explains November roster choices

The reality that all this would inevitably affect Mauricio Pochettino’s selections for the US men’s national team ’s camp is “common sense,” the Argentine told reporters after he and his staff unveiled the roster for upcoming friendlies vs. Paraguay (at Subaru Park, home of the Philadelphia Union , on Nov. 15) and Uruguay (Nov. 18 at Tampa Bay’s Raymond James Stadium).

Many countries in Europe are wading into busy stretches of the calendar packed with league, cup and continental competition. In North America, the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs are in full swing and LIGA MX’s Apertura season is fast approaching its liguilla, or playoffs stage.

"I don’t complain about that," explained the coach. "I think I need to be positive and to try to help, in the best way, the players to perform, all the players that are involved in the playoffs and, of course, to perform for our national team."

In the case of MLS, the Yanks’ domestic contingent is large enough, and the travel logistics for these two matches manageable enough, that ‘Poch’ had no problem calling in nine players still taking part in the playoffs.

"Always, it’s about to try to win. But the important thing, when we assess all the [individual] situations, is to provide the player the best platform for them to go into the [winter] period," Pochettino told reporters in a Thursday media availability. "Because the schedule for the next few months is going to be so busy. And I think it wasn't easy, because we had a lot of discussion about that. But I think the priority always needs to be the player."

It’s why a few familiar faces, like Christian Pulisic and FC Dallas products Weston McKennie and Alejandro Zendejas, are not involved this month. The US coaching staff decided to let them complete their recovery from injuries or, in the case of McKennie, continue to work his way into the good graces of new Juventus manager Luciano Spalletti – even though this is one of just three international windows left to work with the team before the 2026 FIFA World Cup arrives on home soil next summer.

"They are very intelligent guys," he responded with a smile. "They know that they need to compete and try to fight for their club. But then, when we arrive to the national team, we are all USA players. The national team is always above us ... We are evolving like a group. When the players arrive, they only think of the flag and the badge – that this we need to defend and we need to fight for our country."

The intensity of Ohio’s Hell is Real rivalry is such that Pochettino was asked whether it affects its USMNT participants when they join up as teammates in camp.

Reyna & Scally return

Another major talking point swirls around two prominent MLS academy alums first returning to the USMNT since the March exit in the Concacaf Nations League finals.

NYCFC products Gio Reyna and Joe Scally have been called in from Borussia Mönchengladbach. And while Reyna hasn't earned the playing time he would hope for in his first few months at the German Bundesliga side, Pochettino has made a similar evaluation to his predecessor Gregg Berhalter: That the playmaker’s skills are so special, and potentially so useful, as to give him a slightly larger window in which to prove himself ready to contribut in next summer’s big tournament.

"We already know Gio, the potential of Gio and the talent. He has enormous talent," said Pochettino. "It's true that he is not playing too much, but I think it’s a good opportunity in November, because after, until March, we are not going to be together again, and not too many possibilities to see him again and to try to share time with him.

"More than to perform on the pitch, is more about to be with him, to share time, to know him better. I think he's a special player, and we all know the situation last season that was difficult for him. He didn't play too much, he was injured, and I think now he's doing a great effort to change the environment, to change the club, and the effort to be fit, to have the possibility to play in the national team."

The final sprint to a home World Cup is underway, and the Yanks’ leadership wants to leave no stone unturned as that massive opportunity moves into sight.