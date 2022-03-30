USMNT approach at Costa Rica "no different" with World Cup 2022 spot nearly clinched

“So finally this camp, I don't know why it took eight years or however long it took, but finally we got a nice speaker that we can play. So we're pretty excited about it, especially Tim. So yeah, we just be carrying it around everywhere.”

“Since I've been with the national team, we've had this tiny little Bose speaker and like, every camp we talk about, ‘we need to get a new speaker, we need to get a new speaker.’ Because when we come down to a place like this or we play in NFL stadiums and the locker rooms are quite big, you can't hear the music,” explained Inter Miami CF defender DeAndre Yedlin in a media availability on Tuesday, ahead of the USMNT’s clash with Costa Rica, their final match of 2022 World Cup qualifying.

Lille winger Tim Weah usually MCs the pregame music in the locker room, picking a selection of crowd-pleasing tunes ranging from old-school hip-hop to reggaeton “to keep the energy high” and “keep the guys energized,” in his words. But for much of the Concacaf Octagonal cycle, the squad has been disappointed with the modest sound pumped out by the incumbent equipment.

“It's what you choose to put your focus on. And our focus is on winning this game,” said head coach Gregg Berhalter in his matchday-1 press conference. “We said at the start of the window, we had three games. And our focus was to try to win each one. And this is no different. So it's kind of easy when you have that mentality from the beginning.”

All it takes is a result that better than a six-goal loss to Los Ticos, who have never lost to the USMNT in a home qualifier but face a steep goal differential to rise from their current fourth place in the standings, which sends them on to an intercontinental playoff with Oceania’s champion later this year.

As businesslike as they remain, the Yanks are hoping they get to crank the volume up louder than ever on Wednesday night (9:05 pm ET | Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, Universo, Peacock), when they could celebrate successful qualification for Qatar and enjoy a positive conclusion to their long, intense Ocho road.

The visitors aim to end with a bang, not a whimper, and make some history at the end of World Cup qualifying as we know it, thanks to FIFA’s expansion to a 48-team event starting in 2026 when it comes to the US, Canada and Mexico.

“To win,” said Tyler Adams when asked how best to approach this unusual situation where only the most disastrous of losses could keep them out of Concacaf's three automatic qualification places. “I want to go into every game with the mindset that we're going to win. And we're in a position right now where, yeah, history sort of speaks where we can come to Costa Rica and get the first win in the qualification process for the national team. So for us, it's again, putting a checkmark next to something that no other team has done.”

Costa Rica history looms

Generation after generation of USMNTers have suffered misery in this bustling tropical city, first at hostile Estadio Saprissa and more recently at the much less intimate Estadio Nacional, to the tune of an 0W-9L-1D all-time record in WCQ visits. Berhalter lived it as a player, and at the start of the current qualifying window saluted the current Tico side’s dramatic comeback from a woeful start to the Ocho (5W-0L-1D run).