USMNT achieve highest FIFA ranking since 2006 after trophy-filled summer

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Weston McKennie – Christian Pulisic

The US men's national team have doubled their standing in the FIFA World Rankings, cracking the top 10 for the first time since May 2006.

Head coach Gregg Berhalter’s team slotted in at No. 10 in the August 2021 update, vaulting up from the No. 20 spot they achieved in the May 2021 version.

The catalyst behind this shift? The USMNT twice brought home Concacaf silverware this summer against Mexico, first in the inaugural Nations League Final and then in the Gold Cup Final.

Despite that shift, the USMNT still narrowly trails Mexico (No. 9 spot). But there’s little separating the regional rivals after this summer’s exploits, which demonstrated a growing player pool.

And the USMNT soon get the chance to keep climbing when the final round of Concacaf World Cup Qualifying starts Sept. 2 with a 14-match gauntlet that begins at El Salvador. Their first home qualifier will be played Sept. 5 against Canada, who jumped up 11 spots to No. 59 after a Gold Cup semifinal run.

Through that WCQ lens, the top 10 Concacaf nations can be found in the below table (Curacao, Haiti didn't make the Octagonal). You can also peruse the full FIFA World Rankings update, with Belgium still holding onto the No. 1 overall spot.

Top 10 Concacaf teams (FIFA World Rankings)
Team
August 2021 ranking
May 2021 ranking
Change
Mexico
9
11
+2
USA
10
20
+10
Costa Rica
44
50
+6
Jamaica
50
45
-5
Canada
59
70
+11
Honduras
63
67
+4
El Salvador
64
69
+5
Panama
74
78
+4
Curacao
78
76
-2
Haiti
90
83
-7
US Men's National Team

Advertising

Related Stories

RSL goalkeeper David Ochoa explains choosing Mexico over USMNT 
Gregg Berhalter: World Cup Qualifying will be like 14 finals for USMNT
James Sands: Gold Cup was a "big step forward" for my USMNT stock

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
Philadelphia Union's Paxten Aaronson wins AT&T Goal of the Week for Week 18
Goal of the Week

Philadelphia Union's Paxten Aaronson wins AT&T Goal of the Week for Week 18
RSL goalkeeper David Ochoa explains choosing Mexico over USMNT 

RSL goalkeeper David Ochoa explains choosing Mexico over USMNT 
Vote now to decide the MLS All-Star team captain!
MLS All-Star Game

Vote now to decide the MLS All-Star team captain!
Matt Turner throws perfect strike for first pitch ahead of Boston Red Sox game

Matt Turner throws perfect strike for first pitch ahead of Boston Red Sox game
Seattle Sounders assistant coach Djimi Traore departs for European job

Seattle Sounders assistant coach Djimi Traore departs for European job
Six priorities for new Atlanta United head coach Gonzalo Pineda
Voices: Sam Jones

Six priorities for new Atlanta United head coach Gonzalo Pineda
More News
Video
Video
STINGY DEFENSE! Joe Willis and William Yarbrough lead the pack with Shutouts in July
0:58

STINGY DEFENSE! Joe Willis and William Yarbrough lead the pack with Shutouts in July
HIGHLIGHTS: New York City FC vs. Pumas UNAM - August 11, 2021
3:48

HIGHLIGHTS: New York City FC vs. Pumas UNAM - August 11, 2021
PK GOAL: Sebastian Saucedo sends Pumas to the Leagues Cup Semifinal
0:21

PK GOAL: Sebastian Saucedo sends Pumas to the Leagues Cup Semifinal
FULL PENALTY SHOOTOUT: New York City FC vs. Pumas UNAM - August 11, 2021
8:18

FULL PENALTY SHOOTOUT: New York City FC vs. Pumas UNAM - August 11, 2021
More Video
All-Star Skills Challenge

All-Star Skills Challenge

The top stars from MLS and Liga MX will face off in the 2021 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G on Aug. 24.