USA vs. Türkiye: How to watch, stream international friendly

The US men's national team host Türkiye on Saturday afternoon in their first of two international friendlies ahead of the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup .

After facing Türkiye, the USMNT will quickly pivot to a June 10 friendly vs. Switzerland at Nashville SC 's GEODIS Park. They'll begin their Gold Cup group on June 15 against Trinidad & Tobago at San Jose 's PayPal Park.

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino's 27-man roster includes 16 players from Major League Soccer, giving veterans and rising stars alike the chance to impress against a high-level European team.

The USMNT's June roster is light on big-name European stars, with AC Milan forward Christian Pulisic (fatigue) and Fulham defender Antonee Robinson (injury) both absent. Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund midfielder Gio Reyna and the Juventus duo of Tim Weah and Weston McKennie have FIFA Club World Cup obligations.

Can Real Salt Lake midfielder Diego Luna continue his rise on the international stage? He's tallied 8g/4a through 16 games for RSL after being named the 2024 MLS Young Player of the Year.

Türkiye are ranked No. 27 in the latest FIFA World Rankings and are on track to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after finishing as quarterfinalists at UEFA Euro 2024.

Head coach Vincenzo Montella's squad has plenty of quality, highlighted by captain Hakan Çalhanoğlu (Inter Milan) in midfield. In the attack, youngsters Arda Güler (Arda Güler) and Kenan Yıldız (Juventus) are among the biggest rising talents in global soccer.