Inter Miami vs. Atlas: How to watch, stream Leagues Cup Phase One match

Inter Miami 's quest for a second League Cup title in three years begins Wednesday evening when they host LIGA MX side Atlas FC for a Phase One opener.

The Leagues Cup final is set for Aug. 31, while the top three finishers qualify for the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup .

The top four teams from each Leagues Cup league-specific table advance to the quarterfinals, meaning only eight of the 36 entrants (18 from MLS, 18 from LIGA MX) reach the knockout phase.

During Phase One, MLS and LIGA MX teams will look to earn points in a league-specific table against clubs from their own league. Adding to the rivalry showdowns, matches go straight to a penalty shootout if they end in a tie after 90 minutes.

Lionel Messi joined Inter Miami ahead of Leagues Cup 2023, igniting a transformative era for North American soccer. The iconic No. 10 scored an incredible free kick on his debut vs. Cruz Azul and rattled off more jaw-dropping moments while steering the Herons to their first-ever title.

Fast forward two summers and Messi continues to perform at elite levels. He has 18 goals and nine assists in 18 league matches, boosting his case to become the first-ever Landon Donovan MLS MVP repeat winner.

Now, Messi is joined at Inter Miami by Argentina teammate and fellow World Cup winner Rodrigo De Paul. The all-action midfielder was recently signed on loan from LaLiga giants Atlético Madrid, giving IMCF a fearsome five of Messi, De Paul, Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and Luis Suárez.