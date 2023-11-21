USMNT survive Trinidad and Tobago scare, book place in Copa América 2024

The US men's national team are on to the Concacaf Nations League semifinals, falling 2-1 in the second leg of their quarterfinal series at Trinidad & Tobago but claiming a 4-2 aggregate victory after overcoming a first-half red card to Sergiño Dest. The aggregate win also secures their place in Copa América 2024, where they'll be the host nation.

The Yanks looked to be in cruise control after taking a 3-0 aggregate lead into the match and getting an opening goal from left back Jedi Robinson in the 25th minute. The hosts made it interesting, though, capitalizing on their man-advantage with a pair of goals on either side of the break that forced the USMNT to see out a nervy finish.

It was the Yanks' fullback duo that combined for the first-half opener, as Dest set up Robinson's close-range diving header with a pinpoint delivery from the right side.

The positive start was undermined, however, when Dest was sent off in the 39th minute after picking up two yellows for dissent in quick succession. The sequence immediately preceded T&T's first goal, which was scored by forward Reon Moore in the 43rd minute to cut the aggregate lead to 4-1.

Playing down a man, the second half became a survival test for the Yanks – one they managed to pass, despite a long-distance free-kick rocket from T&T's Alvin Jones in the 57th minute that evaded Matt Turner for the hosts' second goal.

Goals

25' - USA - Jedi Robinson | WATCH

43' - TAT - Reon Moore | WATCH

57' - TAT - Alvin Jones | WATCH

Three Things