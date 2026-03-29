USA vs. Portugal: How to watch, stream international friendly

The United States close their March international window on Tuesday against Portugal, giving head coach Mauricio Pochettino's team another high-powered test ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup .

They're building towards a Group D opener at the World Cup, held June 12 against Paraguay.

The USMNT will look to rebound from a 5-2 defeat against Belgium on Saturday afternoon, also held at Atlanta United 's Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The USMNT's five-match unbeaten streak was snapped against Belgium, losing 5-2 against the No. 9-ranked team in FIFA World Rankings.

Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie opened the scoring in the 39th minute, then Belgium rattled off five unanswered goals before Derby County striker Patrick Agyemang added a consolation strike in the 87th minute.

New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner featured against Belgium, marking his first international cap in nearly a year.