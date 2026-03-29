USA vs. Portugal: How to watch, stream international friendly

The United States close their March international window on Tuesday against Portugal, giving head coach Mauricio Pochettino's team another high-powered test ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
How to watch & stream
- English: TNT, HBO Max, TruTV, Peacock
- Spanish: Telemundo, Universo
When
- Tuesday, March 31 | 7 pm ET/4 pm PT
Where
- Mercedes-Benz Stadium | Atlanta, Georgia
The USMNT will look to rebound from a 5-2 defeat against Belgium on Saturday afternoon, also held at Atlanta United's Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
They're building towards a Group D opener at the World Cup, held June 12 against Paraguay.
The USMNT's five-match unbeaten streak was snapped against Belgium, losing 5-2 against the No. 9-ranked team in FIFA World Rankings.
Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie opened the scoring in the 39th minute, then Belgium rattled off five unanswered goals before Derby County striker Patrick Agyemang added a consolation strike in the 87th minute.
New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner featured against Belgium, marking his first international cap in nearly a year.
Will Pochettino stick with Turner or return to New York City FC's Matt Freese, his starter since the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup?
Portugal battled Mexico to a 0-0 draw on Saturday evening at Estadio Azteca, a game that featured just three shots on target.
Head coach Roberto Martínez's group is without global soccer icon Cristiano Ronaldo for this trip. The Al-Nassr striker is dealing with a "minor muscle injury" ahead of his sixth World Cup.
Even without Ronaldo, the world's No. 5-ranked team has no shortage of elite talent.
Nuno Mendes, Vitinha, João Neves and Gonçalo Ramos were all part of Paris Saint-Germain's 2025 UEFA Champions League-winning side. Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes and Chelsea winger Pedro Neto are other standouts.