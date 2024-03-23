USA vs. Mexico: How to watch, stream Concacaf Nations League Final

The region's biggest international rivalry resumes Sunday evening in the 2023-24 Concacaf Nations League Final, when the US men's national team chase a tournament three-peat against Mexico at AT&T Stadium.

The USMNT beat Mexico for Concacaf Nations League titles in 2021 and 2023 , indicators of their young squad progressing. Does history repeat itself or will we see the tide shift?

With a win over Mexico, the USMNT would gain momentum heading into this summer's Copa América – a key tournament before co-hosting the 2026 World Cup.

Now, some crucial decisions face head coach Gregg Berhalter. They range from if midfielder Gio Reyna starts after setting up both of Wright's goals to if fullback Sergiño Dest returns to the XI following his red-card suspension.

Late-game dramatics vs. Jamaica sent the USMNT to Sunday's championship match, getting a 96th-minute equalizer to force extra time. From there, forward Haji Wright netted a brace to seal a 3-1 victory over the Reggae Boyz.

Mexico were deserving 3-0 winners in their Nations League Semifinal vs. Panama, leaning on goals from Edson Álvarez, Julián Quiñones and Orbelín Pineda. El Tri were outshot 18-6, but goalkeeper Memo Ochoa made five key saves and their attack was ruthlessly efficient.

Jaime Lozano took over Mexico's managerial reins in August 2023 and he's called in 13 players (of 23 overall) who compete in Liga MX. That includes seven total across powerhouses CF Monterrey and Club América, interspersed alongside some European-based stars like Álvarez, Ochoa and Hirving "Chucky" Lozano.