USA vs. Mexico: How to watch and stream, preview for Sunday's Concacaf Nations League final

To get ready for Sunday's affair, here's what you need to know.

From a USMNT perspective, they'll be hoping for a reversal of recent matchups with El Tri. They've dropped two straight against them, including a 1-0 loss in the 2019 Gold Cup final after LA Galaxy midfielder Jonathan dos Santos scored the game's lone goal.

The stage is set for Sunday evening's Concacaf Nations League final, with the US men's national team and Mexico reprising their rivalry with a regional trophy on the line in Denver, Colorado (9 pm ET | CBSSN, Paramount+, Univision). During the semifinal stage, the US and Mexico narrowly navigated their way past Honduras and Costa Rica, respectively, to inch closer to the inaugural Nations League title.

What to know: USA

The USMNT, playing in their first competitive game since November 2019, eked out a 1-0 win over Honduras in the first of two semifinals on Thursday evening. The game-winner came from Jordan Siebatcheu in the 89th minute, as the Young Boys striker headed a set-up feed from Weston McKennie into the top corner as penalty kicks loomed.

As expected, attacker Christian Pulisic and goalkeeper Zack Steffen returned to the starting XI after their club teams squared off in the UEFA Champions League final, a 1-0 victory for Pulisic’s Chelsea over Steffen’s Manchester City. Head coach Gregg Berhalter also started two MLSers in midfield, with Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy) going the distance and Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes) logging 83 minutes before Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids) replaced him as a substitute.

Now, the Yanks will seek more sharpness in the final third after some moves petered out against Honduras. Perhaps midfielders Yunus Musah or Tyler Adams feature after both youngsters remained on the bench against Los Catrachos.