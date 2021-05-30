Recap: Switzerland 2, USA 1

Sebastian Lletget scored early, but Switzerland quickly equalized before scoring a second-half winner In an international friendly at Kybunpark in St. Gallen Sunday that served as the US men's national team's final tuneup before the Concacaf Nations League Final Four in Denver later this week.

Lletget opened the scoring in the fifth minute, capitalizing on a failed clearance of a Gio Reyna free kick by Nico Elvedi that pin-balled around the box before landing on the foot of the LA Galaxy attacking standout.

Five minutes later, the hosts equalized as Silvan Widmer picked out Ricardo Rodriguez, whose shot deflected off Reggie Cannon’s foot and landed inside the far post.

Sergino Dest had an eventful final 10 minutes of the first half, first slicing through the Swiss box to force veteran goalkeeper Yann Sommer into a kick save in the 36th minute. The Barcelona outside back was then ruled to have handled an attempted Widmer pass in the box, resulting in a Swiss penalty kick.

Rodriguez stepped to the spot, but his opportunity for the brace skipped wide of the net in the 41st minute.

Shortly after Reyna bounced a shot off the post, Switzerland’s Breel Embolo got behind the USMNT defense twice in a span of two minutes, but the Borussia Monchengladbach forward was denied each time by Ethan Horvath, who came off his line to make a pair of big saves before the hour mark.

But Switzerland took the lead in the 63rd minute when deflections off Dest and Tim Ream landed favorably at the feet of Steven Zuber, who scored from close range.