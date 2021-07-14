USA vs. Martinique: How to watch & stream, preview of Gold Cup Group B match

But, of course, first things first, as the U.S. will need to get past an upset-minded opponent who showed they can get on the scoreboard.

Should the U.S. and Canada both win, that'll set up a showdown with Les Rouges on Sunday afternoon to determine the Americans' pathway to the quarterfinals.

The U.S. men's national team continues its journey through the Gold Cup group stages with a Group B matchup against Martinique on Thursday night. The U.S. won on Sunday night over Haiti by just a 1-0 margin, and will be looking to see how they can improve their goal differential against a team that scored the opening goal but then gave up four straight against Canada.

What to know: United States

While the 1-0 result was closer than a lot of people might have expected, there were some positives to take away from the USMNT's opening match. Fullback play was particularly positive, with left back Sam Vines scoring the match's lone goal, and right back Shaq Moore making the most of his start after expected starter Reggie Cannon was a late scratch.

Perhaps even more significant than what the U.S. did on the field, in the grand scheme of Project Qualify for the World Cup Again, was cap-tying Gianluca Busio (who made a sizable impact in his limited time on the field Sunday) and Daryl Dike (who could be the best striker in the entire U.S. pool).