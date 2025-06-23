Canada seek bounce-back victory in Gold Cup Group B finale

After his time coaching CF Montréal and the New York Red Bulls , Jesse Marsch moved to RB Leipzig in Germany to begin his footballing forays beyond North American shores.

For Canada, that identity has been forged over the last 13 months, with a high-pressure style, complemented by a vigorous edge and a desire to navigate past challenging moments.

“You want to create a team where everything they do is second nature, and that's what I feel like El Salvador has.”

“It’s very clear that they have a strong identity. I said this once before in Germany, and the word is 'selbstverständlichkeit,' and it means understanding oneself,” Marsch told reporters on Monday. “There are a lot of German words that are very complex, that one seems long, but I think it wraps into an identity of what you're trying to create in football.

It was there, where the now Canadian men’s national team head coach learned the term “selbstverständlichkeit,” meaning to be assured of oneself. It’s something he sees in El Salvador’s national team, and wants to bring to Canada’s identity.

"I think everyone in the locker room knew that we were disappointed in ourselves after that one, but it's just about learning and what we can do better."

"You're gonna have a few bad games. That's just how life is," Nashville SC and Canada winger Jacob Shaffelburg said of the performance against Curaçao.

After a 1-1 draw against Curaçao, they likely need at least a draw against El Salvador at Houston Dynamo FC 's Shell Energy Stadium to advance and win Group B at the Concacaf Gold Cup , before they can continue onto the knockout phase and their mission of winning a first trophy in 25 years.

Back to work. We look to book our spot in the Quarters on Tuesday! De retour au travail. On vise notre place en quarts de finale mardi! #CANMNT pic.twitter.com/KnUnKfNn6r

Opportunities ahead

While Canada would have rather clinched a quarterfinal berth in their second matchup, they'll hope to take advantage of a more open game against No. 81-ranked El Salvador, given that Los Cuscatlecos will need to pull off the upset to have any chance of advancing.

That opportunity could allow Minnesota United’s Tani Oluwaseyi to have more chances to run in behind and link up with star striker Jonathan David.

At the same time, a midfielder like Montréal’s Nathan Saliba may have more space to open the game up, especially when combining with wingers like Shaffelburg or former New England Revolution star Tajon Buchanan.

“He’s got a good combination of athleticism and intelligence, technical ability, tactical awareness, responsibility on the pitch, commitment to the game, ability to run and to cover ground,” Marsch said of Saliba, who has scored twice in Canada’s last two games.