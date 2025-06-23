Seattle Sounders eliminated from Club World Cup with loss to PSG

Seattle Sounders FC concluded their stint at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup on Monday, dropping a 2-0 decision to reigning European champions Paris Saint-Germain at Lumen Field.
The Rave Green controlled the play during the early moments of the contest and nearly stole a shock lead after 18 minutes. Paul Rothrock picked the pocket of PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and found an onrushing Jesús Ferreira, who skied his effort.
PSG broke the deadlock after 35 minutes. Following a corner, the ball dropped to the top of the box for Vitinha, whose curling shot deflected off Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and past Stefan Frei.
As Seattle pushed for an equalizer, PSG hit on the counterattack to double their lead. Bradley Barcola broke away and slid a low cross through traffic to Achraf Hakimi, who tucked his shot inside the post, locking up the win for the French powerhouse.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: While the Sounders departed the Club World Cup at the bottom of Group B, they can hold their heads high. In a group where they were joined by the UEFA Champions League winners, Copa Libertadores champions Botafogo and one of Spain's premier clubs in Atlético Madrid, Seattle weren't run off the pitch in any of their three matches, and nearly snatched a point on multiple occasions. Now, will the Sounders be able to translate their impressive Club World Cup form into wins in MLS play?
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Hakimi put the game beyond reach for PSG in the 66th minute. The Moroccan international ensured all three points, latching onto a low cross from Bradley Barcola and calmly dispatching his shot past Frei.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Hakimi starred for the French side, contributing in a big way at both ends of the field. With the goal that clinched a spot in the knockout rounds, as well as helping keep a clean sheet, he put in a Man of the Match performance.
Next Up
- SEA: Saturday, June 28 vs. Austin FC | 10:30 pm ET (MLS Season Pass) | MLS Regular Season
- PSG: Sunday, June 29 vs. Group A runner-up | 12 pm ET | FIFA Club World Cup