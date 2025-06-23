Seattle Sounders eliminated from Club World Cup with loss to PSG

The Rave Green controlled the play during the early moments of the contest and nearly stole a shock lead after 18 minutes. Paul Rothrock picked the pocket of PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and found an onrushing Jesús Ferreira, who skied his effort.

PSG broke the deadlock after 35 minutes. Following a corner, the ball dropped to the top of the box for Vitinha, whose curling shot deflected off Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and past Stefan Frei.

As Seattle pushed for an equalizer, PSG hit on the counterattack to double their lead. Bradley Barcola broke away and slid a low cross through traffic to Achraf Hakimi, who tucked his shot inside the post, locking up the win for the French powerhouse.

