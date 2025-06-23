Seattle Sounders "turn some heads" despite Club World Cup exit

SEATTLE – Playing in what was widely dubbed as the "Group of Death" at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup , many expected Seattle Sounders FC to look overmatched.

"I think it proves the quality of the league, the quality that we have as a group, and if we can play like that, we can do really special things this year."

"[PSG] obviously dominated lots of the game, but we had some good chances, and we held our own 100 percent.

"Incredible. Obviously, I wasn't out there a lot, but the mentality of the group – I think it shows the level we can play at," said forward Jordan Morris , who made his injury return late in Monday's match. "We're competing against the best teams in the world. The Botafogo game, I thought we could have won that game for sure. Atlético could have been different.

Monday's match against PSG was similarly competitive to each of Seattle's opening two group-stage fixtures – first against 2024 Copa Libertadores champions Botafogo, then against perennial LaLiga powerhouse Atlético Madrid.

While they concluded their CWC campaign without a victory after Monday's 2-0 defeat to UEFA Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain, it's fair to say the Rave Green comfortably exceeded expectations.

"I'm proud of myself, I'm proud of my mentality," Roldan said of his performance. "I think going into this tournament, it's not easy to play against these guys. But a great mentality [will] always help get you through, so I hope I opened up some eyes.

As Seattle turn their focus back to the MLS season, continuing that strong form could spark discussion as to whether the 30-year-old can play his way back into the US men's national team picture.

Already enjoying a standout season in league play, the veteran midfielder was at his best in all three Club World Cup matches, putting his indispensable two-way skillset on full display.

If there was an MVP of the tournament for Seattle, it was arguably Cristian Roldan , who put in another exemplary shift against PSG.

Best of the best

Monday's faceoff with PSG was Seattle's toughest test yet in Group B play. The French side are still basking in the glow of their first-ever UEFA Champions League title – a breakthrough that has them rated by many as the best team in the world.

"It was a great experience," said defender Jon Bell. "That's probably the best team in the world right now. We held them to two goals, one of them was kind of a fluke. But credit to them, they were able to counter on a loss of possession.

"I thought we did pretty well defensively for the most part, and we were able to do what we could."