Seattle Sounders "turn some heads" despite Club World Cup exit

SEATTLE – Playing in what was widely dubbed as the "Group of Death" at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, many expected Seattle Sounders FC to look overmatched.
While they concluded their CWC campaign without a victory after Monday's 2-0 defeat to UEFA Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain, it's fair to say the Rave Green comfortably exceeded expectations.
Monday's match against PSG was similarly competitive to each of Seattle's opening two group-stage fixtures – first against 2024 Copa Libertadores champions Botafogo, then against perennial LaLiga powerhouse Atlético Madrid.
"Incredible. Obviously, I wasn't out there a lot, but the mentality of the group – I think it shows the level we can play at," said forward Jordan Morris, who made his injury return late in Monday's match. "We're competing against the best teams in the world. The Botafogo game, I thought we could have won that game for sure. Atlético could have been different.
"[PSG] obviously dominated lots of the game, but we had some good chances, and we held our own 100 percent.
"I think it proves the quality of the league, the quality that we have as a group, and if we can play like that, we can do really special things this year."
Roldan makes a statement
If there was an MVP of the tournament for Seattle, it was arguably Cristian Roldan, who put in another exemplary shift against PSG.
Already enjoying a standout season in league play, the veteran midfielder was at his best in all three Club World Cup matches, putting his indispensable two-way skillset on full display.
As Seattle turn their focus back to the MLS season, continuing that strong form could spark discussion as to whether the 30-year-old can play his way back into the US men's national team picture.
"I'm proud of myself, I'm proud of my mentality," Roldan said of his performance. "I think going into this tournament, it's not easy to play against these guys. But a great mentality [will] always help get you through, so I hope I opened up some eyes.
"From a personal perspective, I hope I changed some opinions about myself."
Best of the best
Monday's faceoff with PSG was Seattle's toughest test yet in Group B play. The French side are still basking in the glow of their first-ever UEFA Champions League title – a breakthrough that has them rated by many as the best team in the world.
"It was a great experience," said defender Jon Bell. "That's probably the best team in the world right now. We held them to two goals, one of them was kind of a fluke. But credit to them, they were able to counter on a loss of possession.
"I thought we did pretty well defensively for the most part, and we were able to do what we could."
Added Roldan: "I think what we wanted to do was change the perspective that people have on American soccer teams, that they may have on us. It was a difficult group to have that, but I think that we did turn some heads."
Turning the page
With the tournament complete, Seattle now return to MLS action Saturday when they host Austin FC at Lumen Field (10:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
The hope will be that their matchups against world-class opposition can raise their level as they look to mount an ascent into the top four of the Western Conference. The Rave Green currently occupy the sixth spot on the West table going into Saturday's match (7W-6L-5D, 26 points).
"We knew the quality and effort that we have, and we knew that if we came out with our standards being high, we were going to compete and make it difficult for these teams," right back Alex Roldan said. "Obviously we would have loved to have gotten the win, but I think we're all proud of how we performed and we competed out here in such a global tournament, with very top teams.
"We're excited to build off of this."