USA vs. Germany: How to watch & stream, preview of international friendly

MLSsoccer staff

The US men's national team plays their first of two October friendlies on Saturday afternoon, hosting European powerhouse Germany on home soil.

How to watch and stream

  • English: TNT, Peacock
  • Spanish: Telemundo

When

Where

  • Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field | East Hartford, Connecticut

This promises to be a formidable test for Gregg Berhalter's group before their Concacaf Nations League title defense begins next month. The 2023-24 version of that regional competition will act as qualification for next summer's 2024 Copa América.

After facing the Germans, the USMNT have a friendly matchup on Oct. 17 against African giants Ghana at Nashville SC's GEODIS Park.

USA

Berhalter has assembled a 23-man roster largely comprised of first-choice players based in Europe, though there are two MLSers among the charges: Atlanta United center back Miles Robinson and New England Revolution fullback DeJuan Jones.

Notable injury absences include captain Tyler Adams (hamstring), PSV midfielder Malik Tillman (unspecified) and Antonee Robinson (pubalgia). Club América attacker Alex Zendejas has been called up as Tillman's replacement.

The October roster also features the return of Borussia Dortmund midfielder Gio Reyna, who has recovered from the leg fracture he suffered during Nations League play over the summer.

Lennard Maloney is the lone first-time call-up. The German-American midfielder has appeared in all six Bundesliga matches for newly-promoted Heidenheim this season.

Germany

Germany are getting acclimated under a new manager, as former Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann has commenced his tenure following the departure of Hansi Flick. The 36-year-old Bundesliga veteran takes over at a time of transition for Die Mannschaft, who are using the friendlies to prepare for the 2024 UEFA Championship, which they've automatically qualified for as the host nation.

The US will have to contend with world-class players on Nagelsmann's roster, including veterans like defender Antonio Rüdiger, midfielder İlkay Gündoğan and forward Thomas Müller. However, there are youngsters growing into bigger roles like midfielders Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala. Further, new faces like Union Berlin striker Kevin Behrens are trying to break through.

While Germany's results of late haven't been up to their historically dominant standards, this is still the USMNT's toughest test since their Round-of-16 defeat to the Netherlands at Qatar 2022.

MLSsoccer staff
@mls
