USA vs. Germany: How to watch & stream, preview of international friendly

The US men's national team plays their first of two October friendlies on Saturday afternoon, hosting European powerhouse Germany on home soil.

After facing the Germans, the USMNT have a friendly matchup on Oct. 17 against African giants Ghana at Nashville SC 's GEODIS Park.

This promises to be a formidable test for Gregg Berhalter's group before their Concacaf Nations League title defense begins next month. The 2023-24 version of that regional competition will act as qualification for next summer's 2024 Copa América.

Lennard Maloney is the lone first-time call-up. The German-American midfielder has appeared in all six Bundesliga matches for newly-promoted Heidenheim this season.

The October roster also features the return of Borussia Dortmund midfielder Gio Reyna, who has recovered from the leg fracture he suffered during Nations League play over the summer.

Germany are getting acclimated under a new manager, as former Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann has commenced his tenure following the departure of Hansi Flick. The 36-year-old Bundesliga veteran takes over at a time of transition for Die Mannschaft, who are using the friendlies to prepare for the 2024 UEFA Championship, which they've automatically qualified for as the host nation.

The US will have to contend with world-class players on Nagelsmann's roster, including veterans like defender Antonio Rüdiger, midfielder İlkay Gündoğan and forward Thomas Müller. However, there are youngsters growing into bigger roles like midfielders Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala. Further, new faces like Union Berlin striker Kevin Behrens are trying to break through.