USA vs. Costa Rica: How to watch & stream, preview of World Cup qualifier

After a disappointing defeat at Panama, the US men’s national team searches for a bounce-back performance against Costa Rica Wednesday at Columbus Crew 's Lower.com Field in both teams' final match of the Concacaf World Cup qualifying October window.

Here's everything you need to know before the USMNT's latest showdown with Los Ticos.

Despite the 1-0 loss to Panama Sunday, their first of the Octagonal, the USMNT sit second in the table with eight points. Costa Rica, meanwhile, are fifth with six points following a 2-1 home win over El Salvador on Sunday.

United States

Remember all those good vibes from the win at Honduras to close out the September window? Or the victory over Jamaica at Austin FC’s Q2 Stadium to open the October window?

Ancient history, it appears, as far as USMNT Twitter is concerned. The sky is falling again and there's criticism aplenty following a 1-0 loss in Panama Sunday. It’s the first loss of qualifying for the US, who are still in second.

What's key, though, is rebounding at home against a Costa Rica that's side trying to leap in a top-three spot.

Berhalter rotated his roster against Los Canaleros with Weston McKennie, who suffered a slight knock against Jamaica, and Antonee Robinson bypassing the trip to Panama. Robinson and Zack Steffen were missing due to British travel restrictions on “red list” countries like Panama that would impose quarantines when they return to their English clubs.