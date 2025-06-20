MLS stars ready to step into limelight for Canada at Gold Cup

In the moments after Canada lost the 2024 Copa América third-place match against Uruguay, Jesse Marsch set out on a mission to expand the player pool and add depth for the 2026 FIFA World Cup .

“If we're doing things right with five subs, we can put five more weapons on the pitch – in the 60th minute, when we've pushed the game at a high level and started to tire them out, we can bring in more weapons.”

“We [want to] use different players for different kinds of games, but we try not to be so clever that we're ignoring the combination of what we think when we can be at our best,” Marsch told reporters ahead of Canada’s second match of the Gold Cup against Curaçao Saturday (7 pm ET | FS1, TSN, OneSoccer) at Houston Dynamo FC’s Shell Energy Stadium.

Nearly one year later, at the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup , he’s done just that. Six players on the current roster who weren’t on the Copa América team have established themselves as key contributors.

“I will dedicate myself to improving everyone, and we need the same kind of mentality from them.”

“There’s an intensity to how we train and the joy we have to spend time together. It’s trying to get that balance right day after day and just building,” Marsch added, following an intense training session the day after Canada’s opening win in Vancouver. “I’m pushing Jayden [Nelson], pushing [Jacob Shaffelburg], pushing Nathan [Saliba] and Ismaël [Koné]. Guys that we know have really high potential.

Oluwaseyi and Saliba are off to a strong start in the Gold Cup, as both scored in the tournament-opening 6-0 win over Honduras.

In the last three matches, Canada have made 22 changes to the starting lineup and have had six goalscorers, showcasing depth Marsch could have only dreamed of a year ago.

MLS stars emerge

With Oluwaseyi, who started up front with star striker Jonathan David in the opener, Canada has a pacey, physical option who can torment defences, as he so often does with the Loons.

Saliba provides another dynamic profile. His swift movements and creative attacking eye give Les Rouges another option in an already talented midfield group.

“It's a competition every day. So it's good to challenge the older guys a bit, and it's good for me to keep pushing because I have everything to play for,” Saliba told MLSsoccer.com. “I just want to gain my spot as quickly as possible, and then when the [2026] World Cup comes, hopefully I'm in a good place.”

Nelson has also had his standout moments since being recalled to the Canadian men's national team for the first time since the 2023 Gold Cup. Meanwhile, European options, such as 19-year-old center back Luc de Fougerolles, striker Promise David, and right back Niko Sigur, a Whitecaps academy product, have also forced themselves into starting lineup consideration.

All have helped increase internal competition, a factor that was not evident when Marsch took over the group in 2024.

“Since Jesse came in here, the competition is crazy,” De Fougerolles said. “It’s an unbelievable group, we've got 26 players here who are all ready to start and all ready to give their best. I did quite a few of these sessions at the Copa América that were very tough, but really enjoyable.