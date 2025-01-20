USA vs. Costa Rica: How to watch, stream international friendly

The US men's national team close out their January camp Wednesday night with a friendly against Costa Rica at Orlando City SC 's Inter&Co Stadium.

Nineteen MLS players feature in Mauricio Pochettino's roster, giving the Argentine manager an expanded look at the league's talent pool ahead of the Concacaf Nations League Finals and Concacaf Gold Cup later this year. It all leads to the FIFA 2026 FIFA World Cup, which the United States will co-host alongside Canada and Mexico.

The USMNT passed their first test of 2025 with ease, dispatching Venezuela 3-1 on goals from Jack McGlynn , Patrick Agyemang and Matko Miljevic. All three scored their first international goals, while eight players earned their first senior caps at Inter Miami CF 's Chase Stadium.

Pochettino's MLS-heavy squad provided several promising moments against an equally young Venezuela side featuring less prominent national team players as head coach Fernando Batista looks to qualify La Vintotino for their first-ever FIFA World Cup.

The US, by contrast, are already secured a spot in next year's competition as tournament co-hosts.

However, most players on the current USMNT roster are looking to break through into the national team picture and stay on Pochettino's radar.