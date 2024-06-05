USA vs. Colombia: How to watch, stream international friendly

The US men's national team 's high-stakes summer commences Saturday, when head coach Gregg Berhalter's side hosts Colombia in their first of two 2024 Copa América tune-up friendlies.

After these friendlies, the USMNT begin Copa América play on June 23 vs. Bolivia. They also play Panama and Uruguay in Group C.

This is the USMNT's first match since their Concacaf Nations League three-peat , which came via a 2-0 victory over Mexico in March. Saturday's friendly precedes the second annual Continental Clásico, set for June 12 in Orlando against Brazil.

Goalkeeper Matt Turner (Nottingham Forest) is among the familiar faces in defense, along with the Fulham duo of Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson, Chris Richards (Crystal Palace) and Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach).

Berhalter has selected a 27-man roster for these friendlies, highlighted by most of the team's high-profile stars. Christian Pulisic is coming off a fantastic debut campaign in Serie A with AC Milan, joined by other mainstays like Weston McKennie (Juventus), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund) and Tyler Adams (Bournemouth).

Colombia place No. 12 in the latest FIFA men's world rankings. And while they didn't qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, there's no shortage of star power with James Rodríguez and Luis Díaz.

There are several MLS connections on manager Nestor Lozano's squad as well. Aston Villa striker Jhon Durán departed Chicago Fire FC in January 2023 for a reported $18 million transfer (plus add-ons), while ex-FC Cincinnati defenders Yerson Mosquera and Santiago Mosquera are in the mix, too.