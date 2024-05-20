USA roster for Copa América prep matches vs. Brazil, Colombia

MLS call-ups

Two players from the USMNT's 2022 FIFA World Cup squad are back in the mix: Toronto FC goalkeeper Sean Johnson and Nashville SC right back Shaq Moore .

The league's other two representatives are FC Cincinnati center back Miles Robinson and LAFC midfielder Timothy Tillman. The latter can become part of the ninth set of brothers to play for the USMNT, as PSV midfielder Malik Tillman is also on the squad.