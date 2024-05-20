USA roster for Copa América prep matches vs. Brazil, Colombia

Four MLS players are on the US men's national team's 27-man roster that awaits Copa América 2024 tune-up friendlies in June against Brazil and Colombia.
GOALKEEPERS (3)
- Ethan Horvath - Cardiff City
- Sean Johnson - Toronto FC
- Matt Turner - Nottingham Forest
DEFENDERS (9)
- Cameron Carter-Vickers - Celtic
- Kristoffer Lund - Palermo
- Mark McKenzie - Genk
- Shaq Moore - Nashville SC
- Tim Ream - Fulham
- Chris Richards - Crystal Palace
- Antonee Robinson - Fulham
- Miles Robinson - FC Cincinnati
- Joe Scally - Borussia Mönchengladbach
MIDFIELDERS (8)
- Tyler Adams - Bournemouth
- Johnny Cardoso - Real Betis
- Luca de la Torre - Celta de Vigo
- Weston McKennie - Juventus
- Yunus Musah - AC Milan
- Gio Reyna - Nottingham Forest
- Malik Tillman - PSV Eindhoven
- Timothy Tillman - LAFC
FORWARDS (7)
- Brenden Aaronson - Union Berlin
- Folarin Balogun - Monaco
- Ricardo Pepi - PSV Eindhoven
- Christian Pulisic - AC Milan
- Josh Sargent - Norwich City
- Tim Weah - Juventus
- Haji Wright - Coventry City
June friendlies
- June 8 vs. Colombia - 5:30 pm ET (TNT, Telemundo, Universo, Max, Peacock) | Commanders Field - Landover, Maryland
- June 12 vs. Brazil - 7 pm ET (TNT, Telemundo, Universo, Max, Peacock) | Camping World Stadium - Orlando, Florida
Following the friendlies, head coach Gregg Berhalter will select his final roster for Copa América 2024.
Per tournament rules, the roster must be a minimum of 23 players with a maximum of 26 total. Teams are required to submit their final list no later than June 15.
MLS call-ups
Two players from the USMNT's 2022 FIFA World Cup squad are back in the mix: Toronto FC goalkeeper Sean Johnson and Nashville SC right back Shaq Moore.
The league's other two representatives are FC Cincinnati center back Miles Robinson and LAFC midfielder Timothy Tillman. The latter can become part of the ninth set of brothers to play for the USMNT, as PSV midfielder Malik Tillman is also on the squad.
MLS alumni
Matt Turner, the USMNT's presumptive No. 1, won the 2021 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year award while competing for the New England Revolution. Along the backline, Mark McKenzie (Philadelphia Union), Chris Richards (FC Dallas) and Joe Scally (New York City FC) are all MLS homegrown products.
Tyler Adams, who captained the USMNT at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, is arguably the New York Red Bulls' best-ever academy export. Meanwhile, Weston McKennie (Dallas) and Gio Reyna (NYCFC) both spent time in MLS youth systems before heading to Europe.
Copa América looms
The USMNT are drawn into Group C at this summer's Copa América, awaiting the following matches:
- June 23 vs. Bolivia: AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)
- June 27 vs. Panama: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia)
- July 1 vs. Uruguay: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City, Missouri)
The tournament carries added importance, giving the USMNT high-value matches ahead of co-hosting the North America 2026 World Cup.