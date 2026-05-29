MLS viewership soars before 2026 FIFA World Cup

Major League Soccer has averaged 7.9 million live match viewers per week across streaming and linear platforms through the first three months of the 2026 season, an increase of 62% year-over-year .

The momentum builds on the strongest three-year period of fan growth in MLS history and comes as a record number of MLS players are set to represent their national teams at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Additionally, at this summer's World Cup, 13 MLS cities will serve as host markets and nearly 40 MLS stadiums and training facilities will play a role in the tournament as match venues and team base camps.

“The growth we’re experiencing this season reflects the consistency and momentum MLS has built over the last three years," said Camilo Durana, MLS Chief Business Officer.