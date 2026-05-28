Sebastian Berhalter: World Cup profile | USA & Vancouver Whitecaps FC midfielder

Meet Sebastian Berhalter.
Vancouver Whitecaps FC's midfield engine will represent the United States at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Berhalter is one of two MLS midfielders on the USMNT roster, alongside Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders FC).
- Age: 25
- Hometown: London, England
MLS background
Berhalter, the son of former USMNT and current Chicago Fire FC head coach Gregg Berhalter, is in the best form of his career.
He burst onto the scene in 2025, helping lead Vancouver to the Concacaf Champions Cup and MLS Cup finals while also being named to the MLS Best XI.
After stints in Columbus and Austin, he's found a home in Vancouver and is up to 10g/19a in 43 games since the beginning of the 2025 season.
Awards & stats
- 14g/27a in 147 MLS appearances
- 2025 MLS Best XI honoree
- 2025 MLS All-Star
International experience
- Caps: 11
- Goals: 1
Berhalter caught USMNT head coach Mauricio Pochettino's eye ahead of the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup and made a positive impression at the tournament, helping the US reach the final.
Renowned for his set-piece ability, Berhalter opened his international scoring account with a ferocious strike in a 5-1 rout of Uruguay last year.
This will be Berhalter's first World Cup appearance.
World Cup schedule
The United States are in Group D alongside Paraguay, Australia and Türkiye.
- June 12: USA vs. Paraguay, 9 pm ET | Los Angeles, California
- June 19: USA vs. Australia, 3 pm ET | Seattle, Washington
- June 25: USA vs. Türkiye, 10 pm ET | Los Angeles, California
The 2026 World Cup, which runs from June 11 to July 19, has expanded from the usual 32 nations to 48 total.
The top two teams advance from each group, and the top eight third-place finishers also make the knockout phase (Round of 32).
World Cup history
This will be the United States' 12th World Cup appearance and second time hosting the tournament (1994).
The program's best-ever finish came in the inaugural 1930 edition (third place), though their best result of the modern era was a quarterfinal finish in 2002.
How USA qualified
As co-hosts of the 2026 World Cup, alongside Canada and Mexico, the US automatically qualified for the tournament.