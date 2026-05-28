Sebastian Berhalter: World Cup profile | USA & Vancouver Whitecaps FC midfielder

Berhalter is one of two MLS midfielders on the USMNT roster, alongside Cristian Roldan ( Seattle Sounders FC ).

Just the beginning for Sebastian Berhalter 👏🔥 #VWFC | #USMNT pic.twitter.com/F3EzxB8NX7

After stints in Columbus and Austin , he's found a home in Vancouver and is up to 10g/19a in 43 games since the beginning of the 2025 season.

He burst onto the scene in 2025, helping lead Vancouver to the Concacaf Champions Cup and MLS Cup finals while also being named to the MLS Best XI.

Berhalter, the son of former USMNT and current Chicago Fire FC head coach Gregg Berhalter, is in the best form of his career.

This will be Berhalter's first World Cup appearance.

Renowned for his set-piece ability, Berhalter opened his international scoring account with a ferocious strike in a 5-1 rout of Uruguay last year.

Berhalter caught USMNT head coach Mauricio Pochettino's eye ahead of the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup and made a positive impression at the tournament, helping the US reach the final.

The greatest stage in soccer awaits. 🇺🇸 Eight MLS players are heading to the World Cup with the @USMNT . pic.twitter.com/6iMDWG8k1x

World Cup schedule

The United States are in Group D alongside Paraguay, Australia and Türkiye.

June 12: USA vs. Paraguay, 9 pm ET | Los Angeles, California

USA vs. Paraguay, 9 pm ET | Los Angeles, California June 19: USA vs. Australia, 3 pm ET | Seattle, Washington

USA vs. Australia, 3 pm ET | Seattle, Washington June 25: USA vs. Türkiye, 10 pm ET | Los Angeles, California

The 2026 World Cup, which runs from June 11 to July 19, has expanded from the usual 32 nations to 48 total.

The top two teams advance from each group, and the top eight third-place finishers also make the knockout phase (Round of 32).

World Cup history

This will be the United States' 12th World Cup appearance and second time hosting the tournament (1994).

The program's best-ever finish came in the inaugural 1930 edition (third place), though their best result of the modern era was a quarterfinal finish in 2002.

How USA qualified