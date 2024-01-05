USA roster: 25 MLS players called in for January camp

US men's national team head coach Gregg Berhalter has named a 25-player roster (all from MLS) for January 2024 camp, which includes a Jan. 20 friendly vs. Slovenia after training camp is held from Jan. 8-16 in Orlando.
GOALKEEPERS (3)
- Drake Callender - Inter Miami CF
- Roman Celentano - FC Cincinnati
- Patrick Schulte - Columbus Crew
DEFENDERS (10)
- Nathan Harriel - Philadelphia Union
- DeJuan Jones - New England Revolution
- Shaq Moore - Nashville SC
- Ian Murphy - FC Cincinnati
- Jackson Ragen - Seattle Sounders FC
- Miles Robinson - FC Cincinnati
- James Sands - New York City FC
- Nkosi Tafari - FC Dallas
- John Tolkin - New York Red Bulls
- Caleb Wiley - Atlanta United
MIDFIELDERS (6)
- Joshua Atencio - Seattle Sounders FC
- Aziel Jackson - St. Louis CITY SC
- Jack McGlynn - Philadelphia Union
- Aidan Morris - Columbus Crew
- Timothy Tillman - LAFC
- Sean Zawadzki - Columbus Crew
FORWARDS (6)
- Esmir Bajraktarevic - New England Revolution
- Cade Cowell - San Jose Earthquakes
- Bernard Kamungo - FC Dallas
- Diego Luna - Real Salt Lake
- Duncan McGuire - Orlando City SC
- Brian White - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
January friendly
- Jan. 20 vs. Slovenia - 3 pm ET (TNT, Telemundo, Universo, MAX and Peacock) | Toyota Field - San Antonio, Texas
Held each January, this camp allows the USMNT coaching staff to more closely analyze up-and-coming players – often young talent from MLS since all 29 teams remain in offseason mode. Conversely, European players are in-season and traditionally aren’t called up because the camp falls outside an official FIFA window.
With a blend of youngsters and veterans, the USMNT will defend back-to-back Concacaf Nations League titles in March, then compete in the 2024 Copa América and the 2024 Olympic Games this summer.
Roster notes
MLS Cup 2023 winners Columbus Crew have three players on the roster, as do 2023 Supporters Shield winners FC Cincinnati.
Fifteen players have earned their first USMNT call-up and 17 players are chasing their first senior-team appearance. Additionally, 13 players are age-eligible for the Olympics.
The most experienced player is newly-signed FC Cincinnati center back Miles Robinson, followed by Nashville SC right back Shaq Moore and New York City FC midfielder/defender James Sands.
Orlando City SC striker Duncan McGuire and Columbus Crew midfielder Aidan Morris are among the rising stars after respectively finishing second and third in the 2023 MLS Young Player of the Year voting.
Atlanta United left back Caleb Wiley, Philadelphia Union midfielder Jack McGlynn, Real Salt Lake midfielder Diego Luna and San Jose Earthquakes forward Cade Cowell were all key players at last year's FIFA U-20 World Cup.