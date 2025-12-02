New York City FC name Todd Dunivant sporting director

New York City FC have named Todd Dunivant as their new sporting director, the club announced Tuesday.
He takes over the position following the departure of sporting director David Lee, who recently became Sporting Kansas City's president of soccer operations & general manager.
Dunivant becomes NYCFC's third sporting director in club history after seven seasons with USL Championship side Sacramento Republic FC. He served as their general manager from 2018-21, before being named president in 2021.
Prior to his career as a sports executive, Dunivant played for 13 years in Major League Soccer. One of the league's most decorated defenders, he's a five-time MLS Cup champion (four with LA Galaxy, one with San Jose Earthquakes), two-time Supporters' Shield winner and a 2011 Best XI selection. He was capped twice by the US men's national team.
"After a thorough search, we could not be more excited with Todd Dunivant becoming the sporting director at New York City FC,” said CEO Brad Sims. “Todd understands and appreciates the importance of building and nurturing a winning culture like the one we have here at New York City FC. He’s been a leader on and off the pitch and knows what it takes to win trophies in this league. He will help us build teams capable of competing for trophies every year.
"Between our talented roster, excellent coaching staff, and the upcoming opening of our future home in Etihad Park, our club has never been in a stronger position. We wanted to bring in someone we were confident could lead our sporting department into this exciting chapter of New York City FC, and we are confident Todd is the perfect leader for this role."
Strong foundation
Dunivant joins NYCFC after a strong 2025 season, during which they reached the Eastern Conference Final for the third time in the last five seasons.
Under first-year head coach Pascal Jansen, the Cityzens finished fifth in the East (56 points) before upsetting Charlotte FC and Supporters' Shield winners Philadelphia Union in the postseason.
In 2026, NYCFC will also return the vast majority of their roster, including leading scorer Alonso Martínez, USMNT goalkeeper Matt Freese and DP midfielder Nicolás Fernández Mercau.
“I am honored to join New York City FC as sporting director and add to the success of this flagship club and City Football Group,” said Dunivant. “Since joining MLS, New York City FC have quickly established themselves as a perennial winner. From the club’s on-the-field results to building our future home in Etihad Park, New York City FC are a world-class organization with limitless potential and an unmatched fan base – whom I can’t wait to meet. During this process, like our fans, I’ve been closely watching the team’s impressive campaign and deep postseason run.
“The club’s strong foundation is something we will build upon from day one, and I’m eager to join the incredible players, coaches, and staff that already exist at New York City FC. The future has never been brighter for the club and Major League Soccer, and I look forward to accomplishing big things together in 2026 and beyond.”