New York City FC name Todd Dunivant sporting director

He takes over the position following the departure of sporting director David Lee, who recently became Sporting Kansas City's president of soccer operations & general manager.

Dunivant becomes NYCFC's third sporting director in club history after seven seasons with USL Championship side Sacramento Republic FC. He served as their general manager from 2018-21, before being named president in 2021.

Prior to his career as a sports executive, Dunivant played for 13 years in Major League Soccer. One of the league's most decorated defenders, he's a five-time MLS Cup champion (four with LA Galaxy, one with San Jose Earthquakes), two-time Supporters' Shield winner and a 2011 Best XI selection. He was capped twice by the US men's national team.

"After a thorough search, we could not be more excited with Todd Dunivant becoming the sporting director at New York City FC,” said CEO Brad Sims. “Todd understands and appreciates the importance of building and nurturing a winning culture like the one we have here at New York City FC. He’s been a leader on and off the pitch and knows what it takes to win trophies in this league. He will help us build teams capable of competing for trophies every year.