Columbus Crew stadium renamed ScottsMiracle-Gro Field

The Columbus Crew have expanded their partnership with the Scotts Miracle-Gro Company and will rename their iconic home stadium to ScottsMiracle-Gro Field for the 2026 MLS season, the club announced on Tuesday.

Based in Marysville, Ohio, ScottsMiracle-Gro now has naming rights for the soccer-specific stadium that, since opening in 2021, was previously named Lower.com Field. Before the venue's opening, the Crew played at Historic Crew Stadium, the first soccer-specific stadium in the United States.

Columbus’ 20,371-seat venue anchors Astor Park, a dynamic mixed-use neighbourhood in downtown Columbus, and often sees some of the most intense home crowds in MLS. The Crew have won MLS Cup (2023) and Leagues Cup (2024) titles at the stadium.

The venue has hosted the 2024 MLS All-Star Game, multiple US men’s national team matches, the 2024 SheBelieves Cup and more.

“The Columbus Crew are proud to call ScottsMiracle-Gro Field our home beginning in 2026. Strengthened by our long-term partnership and local connection, ScottsMiracle-Gro and the Crew share a deep passion for our fans, our sport and Central Ohio that perfectly reflects how we strive to represent our club and our city through the global game,” said Columbus Crew president of business operations Mary Sherpo.