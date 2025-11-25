Columbus Crew stadium renamed ScottsMiracle-Gro Field

The Columbus Crew have expanded their partnership with the Scotts Miracle-Gro Company and will rename their iconic home stadium to ScottsMiracle-Gro Field for the 2026 MLS season, the club announced on Tuesday.
Based in Marysville, Ohio, ScottsMiracle-Gro now has naming rights for the soccer-specific stadium that, since opening in 2021, was previously named Lower.com Field. Before the venue's opening, the Crew played at Historic Crew Stadium, the first soccer-specific stadium in the United States.
Columbus’ 20,371-seat venue anchors Astor Park, a dynamic mixed-use neighbourhood in downtown Columbus, and often sees some of the most intense home crowds in MLS. The Crew have won MLS Cup (2023) and Leagues Cup (2024) titles at the stadium.
The venue has hosted the 2024 MLS All-Star Game, multiple US men’s national team matches, the 2024 SheBelieves Cup and more.
“The Columbus Crew are proud to call ScottsMiracle-Gro Field our home beginning in 2026. Strengthened by our long-term partnership and local connection, ScottsMiracle-Gro and the Crew share a deep passion for our fans, our sport and Central Ohio that perfectly reflects how we strive to represent our club and our city through the global game,” said Columbus Crew president of business operations Mary Sherpo.
“ScottsMiracle-Gro is an established leader in their industry and our community, and together we will continue to advance our goals to consistently provide an exceptional on-pitch and supporter experience to everyone who visits ScottsMiracle-Gro Field."
From 2023 through 2025, the Crew hosted capacity crowds for a club-record streak of 35 MLS regular-season matches.
As part of the extended partnership, the Crew and ScottsMiracle-Gro will partner on community-based activities centered on youth soccer and getting people outdoors, while also becoming the Presenting Partner of the Crew’s “Soccer in Schools” program.
“We love helping people enjoy gardens and green spaces, from their own yards to community parks,” said John Sass, SVP of the company’s Scotts brand lawns business.
“We know everything is better when you can play and gather on natural grass. For years, we’ve helped the Crew play on one of the premier grass surfaces in sports, and we’re honored to extend that support by putting our name on the best stadium in MLS.”