USA roster: 11 MLS players called to 2024 Summer Olympics camp

Eleven MLS players are part of a 22-man US U-23 men’s national team training camp roster that will gather this month in Spain and France, continuing preparations for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.
GOALKEEPERS (2)
- Patrick Schulte - Columbus Crew
- Gabriel Slonina - KAS Eupen
DEFENDERS (7)
- George Campbell - CF Montréal
- Maximilian Dietz - Greuther Furth
- Nathan Harriel - Philadelphia Union
- Bryan Reynolds - Westerlo
- John Tolkin - New York Red Bulls
- Jonathan Tomkinson - Bradford City
- Caleb Wiley - Atlanta United
MIDFIELDERS (6)
- Paxten Aaronson - Vitesse
- Gianluca Busio - Venezia
- Daniel Edelman - New York Red Bulls
- Jack McGlynn - Philadelphia Union
- Aidan Morris - Columbus Crew
- Tanner Tessmann - Venezia
FORWARDS (7)
- Esmir Bajraktarevic - New England Revolution
- Cade Cowell - Guadalajara
- Johan Gomez - Eintracht Braunschweig
- Diego Luna - Real Salt Lake
- Duncan McGuire - Orlando City SC
- Kevin Paredes - Wolfsburg
- Griffin Yow - Westerlo
US U-23 friendlies
- March 22 vs. Guinea in Olot, Spain
- March 25 vs. France in Montbéliard, France
The US are one of 16 countries participating in the 2024 Olympics, returning to that stage for the first time since 2008. Now led by head coach Marko Mitrović, they qualified with a dominant performance at the 2022 Concacaf U-20 Championship in Honduras.
The Men’s Olympic Soccer Tournament is restricted to players under 23, with an allowance for three overage players. Players born on or after Jan. 1, 2001, are age-eligible for the 2024 Olympics.
MLS stars
Two players each come from the Columbus Crew, Philadelphia Union and New York Red Bulls – including midfielder Aidan Morris (Columbus), midfielder Jack McGlynn (Philadelphia) and left back John Tolkin (New York).
Other rising talents include Atlanta United left back Caleb Wiley, New England Revolution winger Esmir Bajraktarevic, Real Salt Lake attacker Diego Luna and Orlando City SC striker Duncan McGuire.
MLS alums
Some of MLS' most prominent homegrown exports are in this camp, including goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina (Chicago Fire FC), midfielder Gianluca Busio (Sporting Kansas City), forward Cade Cowell (San Jose Earthquakes) and more.
In fact, defender Maximilian Dietz is the only player not to play for an MLS club's senior or youth team.