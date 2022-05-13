US Open Cup draw: 13 MLS teams learn Round of 16 opponent

The US Open Cup's Round of 16 will feature 13 teams from Major League Soccer, and their matchups were revealed in Thursday evening's draw.
Three lower-division teams are left standing, and two will host when quarterfinal berths are determined May 24 and 25.
Here's what awaits in the four regions, with all-MLS matchups including El Trafico and the Florida Derby.
Northeast Region
Southeast Region
- Orlando City SC vs. Inter Miami CF
- Louisville City FC (USL Championship) vs. Nashville SC
Central Region
- Sporting Kansas City vs. Houston Dynamo FC
- Minnesota United FC vs. Union Omaha (USL League One)
West Region
- LA Galaxy vs. LAFC
- Sacramento Republic FC (USL Championship) vs. San Jose Earthquakes