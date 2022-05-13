US Open Cup draw: 13 MLS teams learn Round of 16 opponent

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

The US Open Cup's Round of 16 will feature 13 teams from Major League Soccer, and their matchups were revealed in Thursday evening's draw.

Three lower-division teams are left standing, and two will host when quarterfinal berths are determined May 24 and 25.

Here's what awaits in the four regions, with all-MLS matchups including El Trafico and the Florida Derby.

Open Cup schedule

Northeast Region

Southeast Region

Central Region

West Region

US Open Cup New York City FC New York Red Bulls Charlotte FC New England Revolution Orlando City SC Inter Miami CF Nashville SC Sporting Kansas City Houston Dynamo FC Minnesota United FC Los Angeles Football Club LA Galaxy San Jose Earthquakes

