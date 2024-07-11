Matchday

US Open Cup: LAFC, Sporting Kansas City book spots in semifinals

LAFC and Sporting Kansas City punched their tickets in the US Open Cup semifinals on Wednesday night. They join Seattle Sounders FC, who on Tuesday reached the final four of the competition that awards a 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup spot, prize money and silverware.

LAFC will take on Seattle in the semifinals, while Sporting KC will face off with USL Championship outfit Indy Eleven after their upset of Atlanta United on Tuesday.

Sporting Kansas City 2, FC Dallas 1 (ET)

It took extra time, but Sporting Kansas City secured their advancement via a 111th-minute game-winner from Daniel Rosero that delivered a 2-1 victory over FC Dallas at Children's Mercy Park.

Willy Agada, who struck for a brace in a 3-2 win over FC Dallas on Matchday 25 on Sunday, opened the scoring in the 77th minute, taking a cutback ball from Jake Davis and firing it home first-time from inside the box.

The opening goal came after a scoreless first half and a nearly two-hour weather delay early in the second half. The equalizer came just 10 minutes later when Petar Musa chipped an onrushing Tim Melia following a no-look pass from Asier Illarramendi.

That set the stage for Rosero's dramatic winner, which came in the second period of extra time with a headed finish off a corner kick from Johnny Russell.

Goals

  • 77' - SKC - Willy Agada | WATCH
  • 87' - DAL - Petar Musa | WATCH
  • 111' - SKC - Daniel Rosero | WATCH

Lineups

LAFC 3, New Mexico United 1

Powered by a pair of first-half goals, LAFC booked their spot in the semifinals against USL Championship side New Mexico United at BMO Stadium.

As he did in the Round of 16 in a 3-0 win over Loudoun United FC, Timothy Tillman scored inside the opening 10 minutes to put LAFC in front. New Mexico United goalkeeper Alex Tambakis parried a save of a Mateusz Bogusz shot directly in the midfielder's direction and Tillman finished under the crossbar.

David Martínez doubled LAFC's lead in the 37th minute, following up his own saved shot for his second goal in all competitions this season.

New Mexico United clawed a goal back in the 57th minute courtesy of a well-placed strike by Greg Hurst, but Bogusz put the game away with a spectacular solo effort capped by a clinical far-post finish 20 minutes later.

Goals

  • 6' - LAFC - Timothy Tillman | WATCH
  • 37' - LAFC - David Martínez | WATCH
  • 57' - NMU - Greg Hurst | WATCH
  • 77' - LAFC - Mateusz Bogusz | WATCH

Lineups

