US Open Cup: Cincinnati, Houston, Miami & RSL enter semifinals

The 2023 US Open Cup final matchup (held Sept. 27) gets determined by late Wednesday evening. First, of course, are semifinal square-offs.
The 108th edition of the oldest tournament in American soccer, like every year since 2000, will end with a champion from Major League Soccer. There are four clubs, two apiece from the Eastern Conference and Western Conference, hoping to enter the history books.
- WHEN: Wednesday, August 23 | 7 pm ET/4 pm PT
- WHERE: TQL Stadium | Cincinnati, Ohio
- WATCH: CBS Sports Golazo Network (English), Telemundo (Spanish)
MLS-leading FC Cincinnati hope to accomplish what nobody else has in MLS: stop Lionel Messi and Inter Miami. With club captain Luciano Acosta leading the way, and home-field advantage in their sails, the Orange & Blue are particularly equipped to do this while nearing their first MLS-era final. They're 11W-0L-1D at home this regular season and are seven points clear in the Supporters' Shield race.
But Messi and Miami carry serious inertia, using their Saturday night to win an epic Leagues Cup final over Nashville SC (1-1 draw settled in penalty kicks). The GOAT, who joined in mid-July, has 10 goals and four assists in his first seven games – capturing a world-record 44th title for club and country early into his Herons' career. Miami are still technically last in the MLS overall table, but that seems like ages ago when compared to this Messi-fueled turnaround.
As two of MLS's newer clubs, these Eastern Conference foes would both be first-time finalists. Cincy's expansion year was in 2019, while Miami began play in 2020.
- WHEN: Wednesday, August 23 | 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT
- WHERE: Shell Energy Stadium | Houston, Texas
- WATCH: CBS Sports Golazo Network (English), Universo (Spanish)
Houston can win their second US Open Cup title in six years after emerging victorious from 2018's tournament over the Philadelphia Union. Ben Olsen's new-look squad, steered by star midfielder Héctor Herrera and leading scorer Amine Bassi, will try to prove the Dynamo's project can navigate high-pressure games. They got a taste of that in Leagues Cup, beating Liga MX sides Santos Laguna and CF Pachuca in penalty kicks.
RSL are seeking their second US Open Cup final appearance since 2013 (when they fell to an Olsen-led D.C. United). DP striker Cristian Arango's summertime arrival has created momentum for Pablo Mastroeni's side, which will be seriously tested by midfielder Pablo Ruiz's long-term knee injury. Maybe a young attacker like Diego Luna or Andrés Gómez provides the decisive moment?
Separated by just five points in the Western Conference table, RSL and Houston could very well be Audi MLS Cup Playoffs opponents in the fall.
Aside from silverware and prize money, the 2023 US Open Cup winner qualifies for the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup – from which teams can reach the FIFA Club World Cup.
Miami are already into the 2024 CCC after winning Leagues Cup, but that continental dream's yet unfulfilled for Houston, RSL and Cincy (the latter of whom is on pace to get the MLS Supporters' Shield slot).
Ten MLS teams are on track to reach next year's 27-team CCC. Aside from Miami (Leagues Cup), Nashville SC and Philadelphia Union (both Leagues Cup) have already qualified – as have Vancouver Whitecaps FC (Canadian Championship).
RSL have first hosting priority for the 2023 US Open Cup final (Sept. 27), while Houston cannot host.
- Real Salt Lake
- Inter Miami CF
- FC Cincinnati
- Houston Dynamo FC
The US Open Cup was first contested in the 1913-14 season, making it the oldest professional tournament in American soccer. The annual tournament includes professional and amateur teams alike, with leagues entering sooner (or later) based on their place in the soccer pyramid.
MLS teams have won all but one US Open Cup since the league's inaugural 1996 season. Chicago Fire FC, Seattle Sounders FC and Sporting Kansas City have all won the knockout-style tournament four times, which is one off the lead.
For international context: The US Open Cup is similar in structure and concept to the FA Cup (England), Copa del Ray (Spain), DFB-Pokal (Germany) and more.