US Open Cup: Cincinnati, Houston, Miami & RSL enter semifinals

MLS-leading FC Cincinnati hope to accomplish what nobody else has in MLS: stop Lionel Messi and Inter Miami. With club captain Luciano Acosta leading the way, and home-field advantage in their sails, the Orange & Blue are particularly equipped to do this while nearing their first MLS-era final. They're 11W-0L-1D at home this regular season and are seven points clear in the Supporters' Shield race.