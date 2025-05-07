US Open Cup: Charlotte, DC, Nashville, Red Bulls & Portland advance

The first five MLS participants in the 2025 US Open Cup had successful debuts on Tuesday night, with Charlotte FC, D.C. United, Nashville SC, New York Red Bulls and Portland Timbers all advancing to the Round of 16.
Here's how the first five of the 16 competing MLS teams began play in the tournament that awards a Concacaf Champions Cup spot, prize money and silverware.
North Carolina FC 1, Charlotte FC 4 (ET)
After 90 scoreless minutes, the goals came in bunches in extra time of this all-Carolina clash. Liel Abada's opener for Charlotte FC was quickly cancelled out by Rafael Mentzingen's long-range blast.
However, the Crown eventually poured it on as Patrick Agyemang, Nikola Petkovic and Kerwin Vargas struck to end all hopes for their USL Championship opponent and secure a 4-1 win.
Goals
D.C. United 2, Charleston Battery 0 (ET)
D.C. United also needed extra time to eliminate USL Championship opposition, beating Charleston Battery 2-0 on tallies from Jacob Murrell and Jared Stroud.
Murrell, who scored an insane bicycle kick against Chicago Fire FC earlier this season, provided yet another highlight-reel golazo with a stunning finish from way outside the box.
Goals
Nashville SC 1, Chattanooga Red Wolves SC 0
Josh Bauer's lone strike from distance was the difference as Nashville SC advanced with a 1-0 victory over USL League One side Chattanooga Red Wolves SC.
Defender Chris Applewhite entered the Nashville record books at GEODIS Park by becoming the first homegrown player in club history to make a first-team start.
Goals
- 18' - NSH - Josh Bauer | WATCH
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC 1, New York Red Bulls 4
Mohammed Sofo netted twice before the halftime break, while Dennis Gjengaar and Sean Nealis added second-half goals as the Red Bulls dealt USL Championship side Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC a 4-1 loss at their home ground of Weidner Field.
With Tuesday's brace, the 20-year-old Sofo has three goals in his last two games across all competitions.
Goals
Tacoma Defiance 2, Portland Timbers 3
Kelvin Kelsy's second-half stoppage-time penalty kick goal capped a late rally by the Timbers, who escaped with a 3-2 win at Tacoma Defiance, the MLS NEXT Pro affiliate of Cascadia Cup rivals Seattle Sounders FC.
Second-half substitute Gage Guerra sparked the comeback with a goal in his first-team debut, scoring the 80th-minute equalizer before Kelsy sealed the comeback in the game's dying moments.