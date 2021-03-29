US men's Olympic drought continues after agonizing loss to Honduras

The US Under-23 men's national team's 2021 Concacaf Olympic Qualifying campaign came to an end in heartbreaking fashion with a 2-1 defeat to Honduras in the semifinals matchup between the sides at Estadio Jalisco in Guadalajara, Mexico on Sunday.

Needing a win to qualify for their first Olympics since 2008, the US got a second-half stunner from San Jose Earthquakes midfielder Jackson Yueill, but it wasn't enough to overcome a pair of concessions on either side of halftime.

Honduras got the opener deep into first-half stoppage time, as Juan Carlos Obregon charged onto a cross that was headed back across the goal and pushed the finish past Real Salt Lake goalkeeper David Ochoa, putting the US in a 1-0 deficit.

The US conceded what turned out to be a back-breaking second goal shortly after second-half kickoff, as Luis Palma stuck out his boot and blocked an attempted clearance in front of goal by Ochoa. The ensuing deflection trickled into the net, staking Honduras to a 2-0 advantage.

With his team on the ropes and in dire need of a spark, Yueill provided a necessary moment of brilliance, cutting the lead in half just five minutes later with a clinical bending finish from distance.