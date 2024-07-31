Matchday

USA vs. Morocco: How to watch, stream Summer Olympics men's soccer

24MLS_Olympics-H2W-MARvUSA
MLSsoccer staff

Fresh off their historic advancement at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Team USA continue their tournament with a quarterfinal matchup against Morocco on Friday.

How to watch & stream

  • English: USA Network, Peacock
  • Spanish: Telemundo

When

  • Friday, Aug. 2 | 9 am ET/6 am PT

Where

  • Parc des Princes | Paris, France

It's Team USA's first knockout stage appearance since Sydney 2000 and just the second overall since the group-stage format was established at Rome 1960. Friday's matchup with Morocco begins the Americans' quest to make a run at the gold-medal match, which is slated for Aug. 9 in Paris.

Whoever wins will face the winner between Japan and Spain, who meet later on Friday.

United States logo
United States

After a 3-0 defeat in their group-stage opener against France, the US bounced back emphatically with victories over New Zealand (4-1) and Guinea (3-0) that secured advancement. Colorado Rapids standout Djordje Mihailovic scored in both of those matches, while former D.C. United homegrown Kevin Paredes netted a brace in Tuesday's win over Guinea.

Head coach Marko Mitrović's group are now looking to make more history, with Morocco the next obstacle standing between Team USA and what would be a milestone berth in the Olympic semifinals.

Morocco logo
Morocco

Morocco had a similarly successful group stage, riding a dominant 3-0 victory over Iraq into their semifinal berth. They pulled off perhaps the most surprising result in group-stage action, finishing atop Group B behind a shock upset win over Argentina.

Against Iraq, Morocco got a goal from midfielder Amir Richardson, who is technically eligible to represent the US through his father, former NBA player Michael Ray Richardson. Morocco's senior team has a successful campaign at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, making a run to the semifinals.

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Olympic Football Tournament US Under-23 Men's National Team Matchday

Related Stories

Minnesota United's Dayne St. Clair sets Leagues Cup record: "It was unbelievable"
Austin FC top another LIGA MX giant: "We beat the very best"
Leagues Cup: How to watch, stream Charlotte FC vs. Cruz Azul
More News
More News
Columbus Crew acquire DeJuan Jones from New England Revolution
Transfer Tracker

Columbus Crew acquire DeJuan Jones from New England Revolution
Columbus Crew to host Club América in 2024 Michelob Ultra Campeones Cup

Columbus Crew to host Club América in 2024 Michelob Ultra Campeones Cup
Your Wednesday Kickoff: Austin FC blitz Monterrey, St. Clair stonewalls Necaxa
The Daily Kickoff

Your Wednesday Kickoff: Austin FC blitz Monterrey, St. Clair stonewalls Necaxa
USA vs. Morocco: How to watch, stream Summer Olympics men's soccer

USA vs. Morocco: How to watch, stream Summer Olympics men's soccer
Minnesota United's Dayne St. Clair sets Leagues Cup record: "It was unbelievable"

Minnesota United's Dayne St. Clair sets Leagues Cup record: "It was unbelievable"
Video
Video
UNREAL! Dayne St. Clair gives Minnesota United record-breaking performance
1:32
Leagues Cup Wrap-Up

UNREAL! Dayne St. Clair gives Minnesota United record-breaking performance
Who's next?! Austin FC knock off Pumas, Monterrey
2:52
Leagues Cup Wrap-Up

Who's next?! Austin FC knock off Pumas, Monterrey
WATCH: Vancouver Whitecaps win in PKs after late LAFC rally
7:05

WATCH: Vancouver Whitecaps win in PKs after late LAFC rally
Goal: M. Bogusz vs. VAN, 90+5'
0:41

Goal: M. Bogusz vs. VAN, 90+5'