USA vs. Morocco: How to watch, stream Summer Olympics men's soccer

Fresh off their historic advancement at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Team USA continue their tournament with a quarterfinal matchup against Morocco on Friday.
How to watch & stream
- English: USA Network, Peacock
- Spanish: Telemundo
When
- Friday, Aug. 2 | 9 am ET/6 am PT
Where
- Parc des Princes | Paris, France
It's Team USA's first knockout stage appearance since Sydney 2000 and just the second overall since the group-stage format was established at Rome 1960. Friday's matchup with Morocco begins the Americans' quest to make a run at the gold-medal match, which is slated for Aug. 9 in Paris.
Whoever wins will face the winner between Japan and Spain, who meet later on Friday.
After a 3-0 defeat in their group-stage opener against France, the US bounced back emphatically with victories over New Zealand (4-1) and Guinea (3-0) that secured advancement. Colorado Rapids standout Djordje Mihailovic scored in both of those matches, while former D.C. United homegrown Kevin Paredes netted a brace in Tuesday's win over Guinea.
Head coach Marko Mitrović's group are now looking to make more history, with Morocco the next obstacle standing between Team USA and what would be a milestone berth in the Olympic semifinals.
Morocco had a similarly successful group stage, riding a dominant 3-0 victory over Iraq into their semifinal berth. They pulled off perhaps the most surprising result in group-stage action, finishing atop Group B behind a shock upset win over Argentina.
Against Iraq, Morocco got a goal from midfielder Amir Richardson, who is technically eligible to represent the US through his father, former NBA player Michael Ray Richardson. Morocco's senior team has a successful campaign at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, making a run to the semifinals.