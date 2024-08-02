USA exit Olympics in quarterfinal loss to Morocco

Team USA's adventure at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics adventure ended on Friday with a 4-0 quarterfinal loss to Morocco.
In their first knockout stage appearance in 24 years, the US fell behind just before the half-hour mark after Philadelphia Union right back Nathan Harriel was called for a penalty. Soufiane Rahimi then converted from the spot to put the Atlas Lions ahead and reach his tournament-best fifth goal.
The Yanks came out searching for an equalizer after the break and almost found it when FC Cincinnati center back Miles Robinson fired wide from close range.
Morocco padded their lead shortly after via Ilias Akhomach, with Paris Saint-Germain star Achraf Hakimi putting the match definitively out of reach for the US with 20 minutes remaining.
A second penalty against Harriel allowed Mehdi Maouhoub to score from the spot and round out the lopsided Morocco win in the game's dying moments.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: The Olympic dream is over for the United States, and in gut-wrenching fashion. The final 4-0 scoreline may possibly be a bit too flattering for Morocco, but make no mistake: the Atlas Lions were deserved winners and are serious medal contenders going into the semifinals.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: The first of two penalty calls against Harriel condemned the US to a forgettable afternoon at the Parc des Princes.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Morocco's biggest star and team leader, Achraf Hakimi was his usual dominant self and added a goal for good measure.
Next Up
- USA: Eliminated
- MOR: Monday, Aug. 5 vs. TBD (12 pm ET | USA Network, Telemundo, Peacock)