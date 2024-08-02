USA exit Olympics in quarterfinal loss to Morocco

Team USA 's adventure at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics adventure ended on Friday with a 4-0 quarterfinal loss to Morocco.

In their first knockout stage appearance in 24 years, the US fell behind just before the half-hour mark after Philadelphia Union right back Nathan Harriel was called for a penalty. Soufiane Rahimi then converted from the spot to put the Atlas Lions ahead and reach his tournament-best fifth goal.

The Yanks came out searching for an equalizer after the break and almost found it when FC Cincinnati center back Miles Robinson fired wide from close range.

Morocco padded their lead shortly after via Ilias Akhomach, with Paris Saint-Germain star Achraf Hakimi putting the match definitively out of reach for the US with 20 minutes remaining.