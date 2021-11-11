United States U20s shake off rust in loss to Brazil at Revelations Cup

The United States U-20 men's national team played their first match since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday night, falling 4-0 to Brazil in the opener of the Revelations Cup.

Although there were clear signs of a new team playing its first game under new coach Mikey Varas, there were also some strong performances from players with MLS roots.

Chicago Fire FC goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina played well despite the score, making a pair of high-quality saves in the 30th and 32nd minutes. He also couldn't be faulted for any of Brazil's goals.

Seattle Sounders midfielder Danny Leyva, who captained the team, came closest to scoring for the Americans, denied by Brazil's goalkeeper from long range in the 70th minute and on a header during second-half stoppage time.

The US U-20s will next take on Colombia on Saturday at 4:30 pm ET, with coverage on TUDN.

UNITED STATES LINEUP (4-3-3, right to left):