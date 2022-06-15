Unbeatable! Seattle Sounders perfect when Nico Lodeiro, Raul Ruidiaz score in same game

Lodeiro, who played a deeper role in the Sounders midfield, next to homegrown No. 6 Obed Vargas , put the hosts in front on a 5th-minute penalty kick. He now has 52 goals across all competitions in Rave Green, good for fourth in club history.

It was an unfamiliar role for the Uruguayan Designated Player, but one he excelled in on the night. Lodeiro, Seattle's captain, has traditionally played as a No. 10 since arriving in 2016 from Boca Juniors.

"We all know Nico likes to touch the ball. He always likes to get as many touches on the ball as he can during games, so that fits his personality,” Schmetzer said of the 33-year-old. "It also is good for me because when Nico plays a little bit deeper, sometimes our play from back to front is a little bit better because Nico is not afraid to get the ball in tight spots, he’s able to turn out, he's able to connect passes to the next line.”